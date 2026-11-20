Send this page to someone via email

The union representing school support workers in Nova Scotia is calling on the provincial government to resume contract negotiations by noon on Monday.

Earlier this week, the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) said its members had rejected a tentative agreement following ratification meetings and votes across eight locals.

“It’s really wages that bring members to the table,” said Andrew Weaver, CUPE Local 964 president.

CUPE represents more than 5,500 workers, including educational program assistants (EPAs), teaching assistants, early childhood educators, librarians, bus drivers, janitors and cafeteria workers.

2:00 CUPE school support workers reject tentative contract offer

The union filed a 48-hour strike notice on Oct. 30, but the two sides reached a tentative deal ahead of the strike deadline.

Story continues below advertisement

CUPE had said it wanted a $3.50-an-hour wage increase for all members by 2029, however, details of the tentative deal were not released.

Get breaking National news Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Union representatives told media on Friday that its members have told them they can’t afford to accept the deal.

“We brought back a package that we thought was at least presentable, but it’s a democratic process,” said Shelley McNeil, CUPE Local 5047 president.

“The members stated and they voted and they are very clear that this is not going to meet their needs.”

Weaver went on to say that the “small bump” in pay in the deal wouldn’t come into effect until the end of the agreement.

“It was on the very last day four years from now. There were literally pennies in the offer before that with a small bump on the very last day of the collective agreement,” he said.

“And the members took that as a slap, they really didn’t think that the government was being fair to them.”

CUPE says its 48-hour strike notice remains in effect, and that 24 hours’ notice will be provided to members and parents as a courtesy if they decide to go ahead with job action.

“That is the last thing we want, is to have the members on the streets, and communities, and services disrupted,” said CUPE Nova Scotia President Alan Linkletter.

Story continues below advertisement

“But, let me be very clear. If the government forces our hand, we will do what is necessary to support our workers.”

Nova Scotia Labour Relations Minister John Lohr said in a statement Friday that the province’s main priority has been to prevent a disruption in learning and that it had “put together an offer that gave CUPE what they said they wanted.”

“We welcome the invitation to return to bargaining, but we first need to clearly understand what they are bringing back to the table,” he said.

“Our hope is for a productive discussion that reflects a solid understanding of what their members are looking for.”