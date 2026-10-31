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Education

Nova Scotia, school support workers reach tentative deal

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 31, 2026 10:04 am
1 min read
CUPE View image in full screen
A Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) flag flies during an education support workers rally outside of the Saskatchewan legislature in Regina, Tuesday, Nov. 25, 2025. Heywood Yu/The Canadian Press
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The Nova Scotia government and a union representing more than 5,000 school support workers have reached a tentative deal ahead of a Monday deadline.

The Canadian Union of Public Employees says the tentative deal follows 10 months of bargaining and addresses the concerns members raised.

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It had filed a strike notice Friday, committing its members to walking off the job on Monday unless an agreement was reached, expressing dissatisfaction with a government wage offer.

The union represents educational program assistants, teaching assistants, early childhood educators, librarians, bus drivers, janitors, cafeteria workers and others.

Details of the agreement are set to be presented to workers in the coming days.

Premier Tim Houston says school operations and programs across the province will go ahead as usual next week.

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