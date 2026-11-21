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Defence Minister David McGuinty said Canada is moving forward “business as usual” despite reports of an internal memo from U.S. Secretary of War Pete Hegseth that imposes new restrictions on the two countries’ defence relationship.

“It’s clear that there’s some sort of document we haven’t seen. I’m not aware of the contents of it, but I can assure Canadians and I can assure anybody who’s interested that the Canadian-American cooperation on defence, security and intelligence continues,” McGuinty told reporters Saturday.

The memo’s existence was first reported Friday by The Washington Post. A U.S. official told the publication the new restrictions would be a “slap in the face” to Canadians and raise questions about how interactions between the two militaries will be curtailed.

Global News has not seen the classified memo.

The Department of War is “taking steps to ensure its engagements with Canada advance tangible U.S. defense objectives and ultimately support a reinvigorated defense relationship,” Sean Parnell, Chief Pentagon spokesperson, told Global News in a statement.

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He said the department is “prioritizing opportunities for bilateral cooperation that strengthens the defense of our Homelands and shared hemisphere, while supporting Canada’s ability to meet NATO obligations.”

Hegseth’s directive would not impact defence intelligence cooperation, the bilateral NORAD common, or cooperation through NATO, Parnell said.

1:01 Canada is joining NATO Innovation Fund, contributing more than $100M: McGuinty

Speaking at the Halifax International Security Forum on Saturday, Republican Sen. Mike Rounds said the memo does not apply to military operations, rather states U.S. defence personnel must receive permission before engaging in things like think tank conferences.

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“What this amounts to is apparently they were hoping that it would help to promote and say ‘look we really want you to bring up your defence spending’,” Rounds said, adding it was “unfortunate” the memo was made public.

McGuinty said he has seen “no evidence of a change” amongst the two countries’ defence relationship.

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“I’ve checked with our top military officials. They’ve seen no evidence of change,” he said.

The news comes as Canada announced it was officially joining the NATO Innovation Fund, which could help secure investment into new technologies and capabilities for the Canadian Armed Forces.

When asked whether the state of its relationship with the U.S. has impacted Canada’s decision to look elsewhere for military partnerships, McGuinty said, “not exactly.”

“We made a decision 18 months ago to diversify our relationships militarily,” he said, adding its relationship with the U.S. “remain[s] strong.”

He said Canadian officials have had their “heads down” working on a domestic, continental and international defence plan.

“If something else evolves, we’ll deal with it,” he said.

Several U.S. senators at the Halifax event expressed concern with how the aggressive policies of President Donald Trump have impacted the countries’ position around the world.

“The tone is bad and it’s unnecessary,” Democrat Sen. Tim Kaine said.

Democrat Sen. Chris Coons said with global adversaries pulling together, the U.S. “should be doing nothing further to aggravate some of the distance and division between the United States and Canada.”

Kaine added that he’s hopeful things could start to change when the Democrats take control of Congress in January, following sweeping midterm wins.

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“I do think the new Congress is going to change the tone dramatically. We can’t change the tone of all three branches of government. We can change the tone of the Article 1 branch. And we’re going to do that. And we’re gonna do it with a lot of Republican support,” he said.