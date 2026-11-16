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The union representing school support workers in Nova Scotia said its members have rejected a tentative agreement with the employer, following ratification meetings and votes across eight locals.

The Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) represents more than 5,500 workers, including educational program assistants (EPAs), teaching assistants, early childhood educators, librarians, bus drivers, janitors and cafeteria workers.

The union had filed a 48-hour strike notice on Oct. 30, but the two sides reached a tentative deal ahead of the strike deadline.

CUPE had said it wanted a $3.50-an-hour wage increase for all members by 2029, however, details of the tentative deal were not released.

The union said its bargaining team is now determining its next steps.

“Continue to report to work unless you hear otherwise directly from your local executive,” reads a notice to its members.

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In a statement, CUPE said that “while the tentative agreement included improvements, the ratification results tell us that members are looking for more.”

Minister of Labour Relations John Lohr said the news “puts everyone in a very difficult situation” and said the employer “met CUPE where they told us they needed to be.”

“We met their demands, gave them what they asked for and concluded negotiations with a tentative agreement that was fully recommended by CUPE leadership. We did so with the understanding that CUPE leaders represented the will of their members,” he wrote in a statement.

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“To now learn that the people we were negotiating with did not, in fact, have the support of their membership is disheartening.”

He said the province would be reaching out to CUPE for “an explanation as to how their leadership could be so out of step with their membership.”

Impact on families, students

A strike would affect each regional centre for education and Conseil scolaire acadien provincial (CSAP) differently because employees represented by CUPE vary across the province.

In an online update, the provincial government said CUPE is in a legal strike position but has not confirmed “if or when they intend to initiate a labour disruption affecting schools across Nova Scotia.”

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“The province, Regions and CSAP continue to work toward reaching renewed agreements. Schools also have contingency plans to support student learning and wellbeing if there is a strike,” the province added.

Some regional centres for education would pause their pre-primary programs in the event of a strike, while some plan to shift older students to online learning.

Halifax Regional Centre for Education has said schools are working with families of students who require the support of EPAs to assess their needs on a case-by-case basis.

For parents, Monday’s news has caused stress from last month to resurface.

Kristen Scott’s son attends pre-primary in the Halifax area, where the program will be paused, and said she has no choice but to stay home with him and miss work.

“It just makes me feel like we’re back to square one. It’s very stressful for parents not knowing if their kids are going to be in school, how long it’s going to last,” she said.

Kirley Westhaver’s daughter requires an EPA in class, and was previously told she would have to either miss school of Westhaver would have to stay in the classroom with her in the event of a strike.

Westhaver said if it comes down to it, she’s supportive of workers walking off the job to ensure their needs are met.

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“Obviously, a strike is not in my best interest or my child’s best interest, but that’s not what a community or a society is about,” she said.

“It’s about the wellbeing and functional status of all of its members.”

— with a file from Angela Capobianco