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Ontario Student Assistance Program (OSAP) payments will be restored by the new year, according to the minister for colleges and universities, as long as new legislation that aims to tighten oversight of the troubled loan system passes.

The Ford government is under mounting criticism for freezing OSAP funding, a pause that began in early October, for students at all 242 Ontario private career colleges.

For weeks, the government has said it needed to pull promised funding in order to probe allegations of student loan fraud brought forward by advocacy organizations, the federal government and a third-party audit.

But critics have decried the province’s decision to issue a blanket OSAP revocation on hundreds of schools instead of a select few where the government says it’s seen evidence of alleged fraud.

“I do have confidence that by the New Year we will be returning OSAP to the students,” said Nolan Quinn, Minister of Colleges and Universities, on Tuesday.

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Quinn said returning the payments is predicated on the Ford government passing new legislation, Bill 148, that would cap OSAP-funded enrollment growth at private colleges and would bar predominantly online programs from being eligible for student loans.

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Recovering taxpayer money that has been allegedly stolen is the government’s priority, said Quinn. “We’re talking about hundreds of millions of dollars here; we want to ensure that we recover those dollars,” he said.

The province has referred the case to the Ontario Provincial Police, which has not decided yet if it will take on the case, he said. KPMG is currently conducting a third-party audit of OSAP applications for the government.

MPP John Fraser, the former interim Liberal Party Leader, said students cannot afford to wait until January for their OSAP.

“People are going to lose the place they live in; they’re going to go bankrupt,” he said. “They’re not going to be able to do the things they want to do at Christmas for their kids. Thousands and thousands of honest, hard-working people.”

Career Colleges Ontario, a non-profit that advocates for the colleges and its students, has said it’s long warned the Ford government about potential OSAP fraud. It reported spikes in OSAP applications at a small group of schools.

Data obtained by The Canadian Press found that one private college, the Canadian College of Business, Science and Technology, saw OSAP recipients surge by 3,000 per cent. Ministry filings cited in court also allege that thousands of OSAP applications at some campuses have originated from a single IP address.

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But students report that paused funding has meant they not only have to drop out of their programs, they are also struggling to pay for the essentials, including housing.

Premier Doug Ford has said KPMG will prioritize clearing lower-risk colleges first, though no exact date has been set for restoring payment. Some colleges have said they have had to fire staff and worry they will shutter without OSAP being restored soon.

NDP Leader Marit Stiles said the Ford government is to blame for the fraud debacle.

“Why were they not paying attention to the flags that were raised by the associations, by the industry, by the auditor? How is it possible that they didn’t catch this?” she said.

“It’s another indication that this government and this minister in particular is not in control of this file,” she said.

The Ford government’s OSAP legislation is currently on its second reading and has been referred to committee.