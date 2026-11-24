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Montrealers will see property taxes rise by about 10 per cent next year as the city struggles to maintain its aging infrastructure.

Mayor Soraya Martinez Ferrada made the announcement as the municipal government announced its budget for the coming year.

She says she takes full responsibility for the increases that will see the property tax bills rise by an average of 9.8 per cent.

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The mayor had previously promised to limit tax hikes to the rate of inflation.

But she says draconian measures are needed to address a backlog in infrastructure maintenance.

The increase includes a new 5.1 per cent infrastructure maintenance tax.

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— More to come…