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The Pentagon has released what it calls a “fact sheet” criticizing Canada’s defence spending and saying it has limited the country’s ability to contribute to the protection of North America.

“Unfortunately, Canada has yet to make the hard decisions and tradeoffs needed to put it on track to fulfill its NATO Defense Investment Pledge and become a credible partner in the defense of our shared continent. Canada’s defense shortfalls speak for themselves,” says the document released publicly on Monday and first reported by Axios the day prior.

The document points to operational readiness deficits in air, land and sea operations.

It was released after U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth last week issued a classified memo imposing restrictions on military co-operation with Canada on think-tanks and socializing.

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Sen. Mike Rounds, a Republican, told reporters at the Halifax International Security Forum on Saturday that the move would not affect military operations.

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Defence Minister David McGuinty’s office has not yet responded to a request for comment about the fact sheet. On Saturday at the security conference, McGuinty said it was “business as usual” between the Canadian and U.S. militaries.

He assured Canadians that co-operation between the two countries on defence, security and intelligence was continuing.

In response to Hegseth’s memo, chief Pentagon spokesperson Sean Parnell said the defence department is “taking steps to ensure its engagements with Canada advance tangible U.S. defense objectives and ultimately support a reinvigorated defense relationship.”

The memo and Monday’s fact sheet are the latest symbolic moves the Pentagon has taken under the Trump administration to break norms with Canada.

In May, Elbridge Colby, U.S. undersecretary of defence for policy, said his department was pausing the Permanent Joint Board on Defense “to reassess how this forum benefits shared North American defence.”

The board was established in 1940 and is an advisory forum for U.S.-Canada bilateral defence co-operation.

This criticism of Canada’s defence readiness is not happening in a vacuum. Experts have said it’s likely connected to a planned purchase of F-35 fighter jets and ongoing tensions between the two countries.

The Liberal government has yet to reach a decision on its order of F-35 fighter jets from Lockheed Martin. It has been the subject of a political review for more than a year.