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Canada’s privacy commissioner says people should be warned when they are being targeted by surveillance pricing.

Philippe Dufresne told a parliamentary committee Monday he will be developing formal guidance about how Canada’s current privacy law applies to surveillance pricing.

He said the privacy commissioner’s office wants Canadians to know why they’re paying what they’re paying.

“We have requirements for meaningful consent in the current law. And so our guidance is going to set out what we want to see in that. We want Canadians to know what’s happening, why they’re getting the prices,” he said.

Dufresne said it’s one thing for prices to rise because of market conditions — like a big conference taking place in town — but another to charge people more for a drug because they’re sick.

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Even if people are getting a discount because of surveillance pricing, they should be made aware of it, he added.

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Dufresne said his office hasn’t received any complaints about surveillance pricing and he hopes the practice is not happening in Canada, or is not prevalent.

3:55 How AI is using your data to set surveillance pricing

The privacy commissioner’s office will launch a consultation with stakeholders and experts in the coming weeks, with the aim of issuing formal guidance in the coming months, Dufresne said.

That guidance, he said, will set out how current privacy law applies and “key expectations so that Canadians’ privacy is protected in this context.”

The House of Commons ethics committee is studying the use of artificial intelligence in algorithmic pricing, also referred to as surveillance pricing.

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It heard last week that surveillance pricing is a black box for customers because they’re not told when they’re seeing a price other consumers don’t see, or why they’re seeing it.

Dufresne said Monday people “may have little awareness that their personal information is influencing the prices that they’re offered, which would limit their ability to recognize or challenge differential treatment.”

He said surveillance pricing raises privacy risks and could negatively affect vulnerable groups.

NDP MP Jenny Kwan is set to introduce a private member’s bill to ban surveillance pricing Monday.