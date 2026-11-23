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A new agreement may create thousands of jobs in solar panel manufacturing in Manitoba and requires silica that could be mined in the province.

An organization representing more than 30 southern Manitoba First Nations is partnering with a renewable energy engineering company to develop a solar panel manufacturing facility in the province. Part of that production process would require silica, which Manitoba has vast deposits of.

An application submitted by Sio Silica to mine the mineral is still pending.

The Southern Chiefs Organization (SCO) and RCT Solutions, a German solar technology provider and manufacturer, signed a memorandum of understanding to develop the manufacturing facility, the parties announced at a news conference Monday.

That preliminary agreement states that up to 51 per cent of the solar panel and glass manufacturing facility’s ownership could belong to the SCO, depending on further negotiations that will result in a final contract. The solar manufacturing project is estimated to create 8,000 direct jobs and 17,000 indirect jobs in Manitoba, according to the SCO.

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SCO Grand Chief Jerry Daniels said the ownership stake would give the 33 communities that the organization represents a say in the facility’s development and operations.

It would also provide a share of the revenue to the group, which Daniels said would be put toward community improvements.

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“As plans for the facility move forward, we will work with RCT Solutions on ownership terms and give our nations a meaningful role in the project,” he said.

Peter Fath, founder of RCT Solutions, said that among those next steps will be identifying the facility site. Three sites near Winnipeg, including one in Centrepoint, have been identified. Though, he noted that those efforts are irrelevant if the project is not supported by Manitobans.

“To let the project move ahead, we need the people of Manitoba, who are supporting it, who want to have it,” Fath said. “I will not run against the wall and get a bloody head.”

In addition to Manitobans’ support, solar panel manufacturing requires silica, which could be provided locally by Sio Silica, if the Manitoba government approves. Sio Silica is working to receive an environmental licence for it to commence work near the RM of Springfield, said Raven Sharma, principal hydrogeologist and senior water resources scientist with the company.

Part of that environmental work involved examining the potential implications of mining near groundwater, Sharma said

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Last summer, Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew told 680 CJOB the environment must be prioritized over profits, adding that while economic development is ideal, the province does not want it at all costs.

In an email statement for Global News Monday, Mike Moyes, the province’s environment and climate change minister, said his first priority is to protect the environment.

“I am aware of today’s announcement. The environmental review and assessment process remains ongoing, and no licensing decision has been made. The Manitoba government has a legal and regulatory obligation to ensure any project proceeds in accordance with applicable laws and regulatory requirements,” his statement read.

2:33 Environment must remain priority, Kinew says of Sio Silica mining MOU

Black River First Nation Chief Sheldon Kent said that his community has partnered with Sio Silica to sustainably mine the mineral in the RM of Springfield, near Vivian, approximately 50 kilometres outside of Winnipeg.

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Kent said the ideal scenario would see the province granting approval, but he said that is not necessarily required.

“From a First Nations stand(point), the land is ours’. We’ve always maintained and protected the land. We are going to go forward with or without the province,” he told reporters. “I’m just going to go occupy the land that we already have and we’ll start mining it.”

“We are asking (the province) to work with us. The opportunity is here. They regulate the resources, but long before there was a provincial government, we had an obligation. Our people had an obligation to protect what we have, to protect those resources.”