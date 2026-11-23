Regina Transit employees are returning to the bargaining table after being locked out by the city, according to the union’s president.

The contract between the Amalgamated Transit Union (ATU) Local 588, which represents Regina Transit employees, and the City of Regina expired at the end of 2024.

“This is a pivotal moment for transit and for negotiations. We have been at the bargaining table for almost two years in this city. We have been bargaining in good faith,” John Di Nino, national president of ATU Canada told reporters and transit workers.

They were gathered at the Regina Transit Operations Centre on Winnipeg Street Monday morning at 11 a.m., when the City of Regina’s lockout notice, instructing employees not to work, was set to go into effect. The city locked employees out after the union said Friday it would take job action by suspending voluntary overtime.

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“Our members showed up to work today in uniform, prepared to continue to provide the valuable service that our riders need. And the gates were locked, and our members were refused entry,” Di Nino said, adding that this is first lockout notice he has dealt with in his decades working in transit.

ATU Canada represents approximately 40,000 transit workers across the country, including roughly 380 in Regina.

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Speaking to striking workers and the media, local ATU vice-president Pat Nichol said Regina Transit union members deserve fair compensation for their work. She said she could not speak to exact figures on what that general wage increase would look like.

“We have come to work every day. We have done our jobs every day. We come, we work. We make sure that the citizens of Regina are taken care of,” Nichol said. “It’s just so frustrating that all of a sudden, they can just knock us off like that.”

“When COVID happened, we were heroes. And right now, we’re being locked out. It’s crazy.”

Nichol said some Regina Transit employees have been using the food bank to make ends meet.

She and Di Nino both said the union is ready to go back to the table, but only if the city is ready to present a fair deal.

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“We are only prepared to go back to the bargaining table if the company is willing to come and sit down and have fruitful discussions and resolve this contract. Status quo is not going to be acceptable,” Di Nino said.

Regina Mayor Chad Bachynski noted in a Monday morning statement that city council is not responsible for union negotiations, saying that it’s the responsibility of city administration.

“This situation arose after negotiations reached an impasse, a stage in the process where Saskatchewan labour law allows legal job action by either party,” Bachynski wrote.

In a statement, the City of Regina said the decision to halt service amid the contract negotiations “was not taken lightly and is based on safety and service reliability concerns.”

The city said that the voluntary overtime notice would put a stop to the full range of bus services offered by Regina Transit.

“While some bus operators work voluntary overtime to provide these services, the services themselves are not optional. Even if the City had taken no further action, the ATU’s withdrawal of voluntary overtime would have had significant impacts on transit service,” the city said, noting one quarter of routes, including some that service high schools, would be put out of operation.

“The job action also impacts transit maintenance. Overtime may be necessary to ensure buses are repaired and in a safe, operable state. Not having access to overtime would put the reliability and safety of the fleet in jeopardy as repairs may not be completed,” the city’s statement added.

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Regina Mayor Bachynskiand Di Nino both said the city and union must be willing to return to the table and negotiate a fair agreement. The parties are set to meet with a provincial negotiator on Monday afternoon.