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RCMP in Saskatchewan say a young child has died after a two-vehicle collision involving an SUV and a semi-truck.

Officers with White Butte RCMP responded to the crash on Nov. 20 at around 5 p.m. on the Regina Bypass, just south of Highway 1.

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According to police, a child under the age of five who was a passenger in the SUV was declared deceased at the scene.

The driver and another passenger in the SUV were taken to hospital with injuries described as serious.

Police say the driver of the semi did not report any injuries.

White Butte RCMP continue to investigate the incident, along with a Saskatchewan RCMP collision reconstructionist.

Police note that as of Nov. 23, there have been 84 fatal collisions with 100 deaths on roadways policed by the Saskatchewan RCMP in 2026.