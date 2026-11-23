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Newly elected Ontario Liberal Party Leader Navdeep Bains made his debut at Queen’s Park Monday, promising the entire party is united behind him despite narrowly claiming victory in Saturday’s leadership election.

“We had thousands and thousands of people that joined the Liberal Party because they wanted to be part of the team that could take on this Conservative government,” Bains told reporters. “And that’s the exciting part, that everyone is coming together.”

On Saturday’s election, Bains received 50.3 per cent of the vote on the third and final ballot at the party’s leadership convention. The recently minted leader is a former federal cabinet minister from the Justin Trudeau era and a former executive at Rogers.

But Bains has a long road ahead of him if he wants to challenge the Ford government in the next election, which could be as far away as 2030.

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He is likely to face sharp critiques from the NDP and the Ford government on his commitment to fighting the affordability crisis and his affiliation with the Trudeau regime, as the former prime minister experienced deep unpopularity in his final months in office.

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While he said he hasn’t heard from Prime Minister Mark Carney on his leadership win, he has heard from Trudeau who sent him a “nice message.”

Bains conceded Saturday that rebuilding the party to be in striking position for the next election will be a challenge.

“It’s going to be hard,” he said. “It’s going to be really, really hard. But we’re in it together.”

The frequently rudderless Ontario Liberal Party has now elected three new leaders since 2018, undergirding several shaky years marked by internal divisions and ideological challenges over where on the political spectrum that party should even fall.

Bains was flanked by MPPs Lee Fairclough and Stephanie Bowman at Monday’s press conference, who were two of his central competitors in the Liberal leadership race.

He just inched out Fairclough by a few points in the final vote tally.

“The fact that we’re united sets the tone for the entire party,” he told reporters.

“We have an incredible team here,” Bains said. “And now we realize the ultimate goal is to replace this out of touch and corrupt Conservative government.”

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Another challenge facing Bains is that he does not hold a seat in the Ontario legislature. Neither did the previous two leaders of the party, an issue that Liberal party members brought up during the race.

Bains has said he will run for a seat, but he has not yet revealed which riding he’s looking at.

He’s also bracing for what could be a slew of attack ads from the Progressive Conservatives, as the Conservative party previously spent millions on an advertising blitz against former Liberal leader Bonnie Crombe in 2024.

The Conservatives are “going to go negative,” he said at a news conference following his victory Saturday.

He’s also likely to face criticism from the NDP as it sets its sights on Bain’s career at Rogers.

“All of these experiences taught me how important it is to build great teams and focus on solutions,” Bains told reporters when discussing his work history.

“I can tell you right now the number one issue is affordability,” he said. “That’s what we’re focusing on.”