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Green Party Leader Emily Lowan and her caucus colleague Jeremy Valeriote will be sworn into office today at the legislature and Lowan has already set the tone for her tenure.

She says in a release that British Columbians “shouldn’t have to keep bracing for the next climate disaster” after a global climate conference concluded without a deal.

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The United Nations Climate Change Conference wrapped up Sunday in Turkey, without agreement among the almost 200 participating countries, after some from Europe and the developing world rejected language that would have weakened commitments to phase out fossil fuels.

Lowan says “countries on the front lines of the climate crisis were right to reject the deal” because an agreement that “ignores the cause of the crisis isn’t a deal worth signing.”

Lowan says the lack of a deal represents failure for those living with the consequences of the climate crisis, and the new provincial Conservative government is moving in the wrong direction by promising to double natural gas production and triple liquefied natural gas exports.

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Lowan and Valeriote will be sworn in at 2 p.m., while New Democrats will be sworn in Thursday morning.