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Mayor Olivia Chow is shaking up Toronto’s civil service leadership, including the departure of Paul Johnson as city manager.

Jag Sharma and Kate Bassil, both deputy city managers, are also leaving the administration, Chow announced Monday.

Chow used her strong mayor powers to make the move. In a letter to the corporate leadership team, Chow said that there are opportunities to streamline services, enhance collaboration, innovation and efficiency in the public service.

She thanked the team and the departing members for their service.

“This administrative adjustment relocates some divisions under different Deputy City Managers and takes place only at the very senior staff levels,” Chow said, adding there will be no restructuring within city divisions.

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“It will not impact frontline staff or disrupt service delivery, which is paramount.”

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Johnson began his role as Toronto’s top bureaucrat on Dec. 2, 2022.

Chief financial officer Stephen Conforti will step into the role of interim city manager, Chow said.

“With Paul at the helm, Toronto implemented a New Deal, welcomed the world through a successful FIFA World Cup, worked closely with my office to reorient our City’s housing strategy and strengthen public services across the organization,” Chow said.

“I ask you to join me in celebrating his many successes and wishing him well.”

View image in full screen Chief financial officer and treasurer Stephen Conforti, left, speaks with city manager Paul Johnson, during Toronto council budget meeting at Toronto City Hall, Feb. 11, 2025. Andrew Francis Wallace/Toronto Star via Getty Images

With the shake-up, Toronto will now have four service areas instead of six. They are: Community Development and Human Services, Infrastructure and Environment Services, Housing and Economic Development and Finance and Corporate Services.

Deputy city manager Denise Andrea Campbell will oversee Community Development and Human Services, and deputy city manager David Jollimore will be responsible for Infrastructure and Environment.

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Interim deputy city manager Jason Thorne will oversee Housing and Economic Development and interim chief corporate officer Sonia Brar will report to the future deputy city manager for Finance and Corporate Services

The changes will be implemented Friday.