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Police in London, Ont., say a former firefighter is responsible for the 1968 death of a teenager in the Ontario city.

Michael Joseph Moore was named Monday as the suspect behind Jacqueline Dunleavy’s killing.

Dunleavy, 16, died on Jan. 9, 1968. The Grade 10 student at Westminster Secondary School was working at the Stanley Variety Store that evening.

She finished work at 6:35 p.m. and was last seen walking out the front of the store, police said.

At 8:10 p.m., three youths found Jacqueline at the Katherine Harley School, now Matthews Hall. She was later pronounced dead.

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Although she had suffered a head injury, police determined the cause of death was strangulation.

Moore was not a firefighter at the time of the killing, Det. Mike Budzyn told reporters Monday. He later joined the London Fire Department and served as a firefighter for approximately 28 years.

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Born in Ireland, Moore was 25 at the time of Jacqueline’s death. He has since died, Budzyn said.

Investigators used genetic genealogy to link Moore to the homicide. He was never considered a suspect before.

“Based on the evidence obtained through this investigation, we are confident that the evidentiary threshold to support criminal charges was met,” Budzyn said.

“We recognize that this information may be significant to individuals who knew Moore personally, worked alongside him, or had contact with him during his years of service.”

Budzyn said Moore’s family was “understandably shocked” when they were told and have asked for their privacy to be respected.

“I want to acknowledge Jackie’s family. While the criminal justice process cannot proceed because Moore is deceased, we recognize the importance of being able to provide answers that were not available for nearly six decades,” Budzyn said.

“It has been a privilege to contribute to this investigation and to the effort to establish who was responsible for Jackie’s death.”