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Two Americans convicted of murdering Quebec entrepreneur Daniel Langlois and his partner Dominique Marchand in Dominica are set to be sentenced Monday, according to a family spokesperson.

Jonathan Lehrer and Robert Thomas Snyder Jr. were found guilty in July of killing the couple in December 2023.

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The victims’ bodies were discovered in a burned-out vehicle near a luxury eco-resort they owned on the island.

Court documents show Langlois had been involved in a years-long dispute with Lehrer over access to a road leading to the resort.

Langlois founded Montreal-based SoftImage, whose 3-D animation technology was used in Hollywood blockbusters including “Jurassic Park.”

In a statement shared last week by family spokesperson Sylvie Deslauriers, Langlois’s mother said her son’s ashes were recently returned to Canada, allowing her to finally bury him nearly three years after the killings.