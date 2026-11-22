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Residents of Tumbler Ridge, where a mass shooting at a school shook the community in February, are being asked for feedback on designs for a new secondary school.

Six people were killed when 18-year-old Jesse Van Rootselaar opened fire at the northeastern B.C. school on Feb. 10. Before the school shooting, Rootselaar killed her mother and half-brother at their home. Rootselaar died at the school from a self-inflicted gunshot injury.

In July, School District 59 officials began the demolition of the school after then-Premier David Eby said the students can’t return to the school where such a devastating event happened.

Now, the district is turning a new page.

“We’re now at the stage of taking design concepts to the community for consultation on the next steps towards a permanent new school build,” said Chad Anderson, the board chair for School District 59, Peace River South.

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4:23 Another difficult chapter for Tumbler Ridge as school tear down begins

So far, the board has narrowed down to two options, he added. One is a design for a pre-fabricated school building, while the other is a site-built design.

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A pre-fabricated building, as opposed to traditional construction methods where the building is constructed on-site, is largely constructed off-site in a facility and assembled on-site.

“Hopefully, we can choose from the best features available to create a really beautiful new facility that students and staff will feel both safe and comfortable in for the long term in Tumbler Ridge,” Anderson said.

The school board will decide the mode of construction after a two-week consultation period, in which officials will conduct a survey of Tumbler Ridge residents. The board expects to make a decision by late this winter, Anderson said.

“If all goes well, let’s hope that construction can begin in the summer of 2027. It just depends on what mode of construction is chosen and the specifics in terms of the timeline after that,” he added.