Two former Montreal police officers have been arrested as part of an ongoing investigation into allegations of racist and discriminatory acts.
The Montreal Police Service said Saturday the two former officers were part of the seven who had recently been fired.
The former officers have been charged with assault, breach of trust, and criminal harassment, the Director of Criminal and Penal Prosecutions (DPCP) said.
Both of the accused have been released and are set to appear in court at a later date.
Montreal police Chief Fady Dagher announced the dismissal of seven officers on Nov. 2. Five were based at Station 39 in Montreal North, while two were from Station 21 downtown.
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The firings came as “catastrophic” evidence emerged from a series of misconduct investigations.
Police began investigating the team in Montreal North in March after receiving internal complaints about alleged racism and criminal misconduct, including reports that officers cut the hair of racialized citizens and kept it as trophies.
At Station 21 in downtown Montreal, allegations have surfaced that officers mistreated people experiencing homelessness, including an allegation that an officer urinated on an unhoused person.
Montreal Mayor Soraya Martinez Ferrada previously said the force was taking steps to regain public trust.
“No one is above the rules,” she said. “This work is demanding and necessary, and it must continue.”
– With files from Global News’ Alessia Simona Maratta and Dan Spector
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