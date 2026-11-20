A 14-year-old boy has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder following the fatal stabbing of a 71-year-old North York woman during an attempted carjacking in July 2025.

The case sent shockwaves through the Greater Toronto Area, prompting police to start a manhunt for the boy, who was at large for three days.

Assistant Crown attorney Andrea McPhedran told Ontario Court Justice Rachel Grinberg that it is aggravating that an innocent stranger was killed as she was going about her day. The nurse had been returning to her car after buying groceries at the time of the stabbing.

The victim, 71-year-old Shahnaz Pestonji was happily married for 47 years, a mother to two grown daughters, a grandmother, and was a retired nurse who spent 28 years looking after veterans at Sunnybrook Health Centre.

McPhedran told court that the Pestonji family declined to come to court after deciding it would be too difficult to attend.

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McPhedran called the stabbing “a callous and unduly violent attack” on Pestonji.

A surveillance video was also shown in court which McPhedran said was “hard to watch.” In it, Pestonji is seen walking through an empty parking lot carrying grocery bags while a person wearing all black can be seen watching her.

McPhedran said it’s obvious that the teen is taller and bigger than his victim and appears to have control. The video shows he grabs her in a bear hug in an attempt to get her keys, before pulling her between two vehicles where she was stabbed.

Victim impact statements

Three victim impact statements were read out in court detailing the heartache Pestonji’s husband and two children have suffered since her murder.

Pestonji’s husband wrote about how his wife was his best friend, companion and love of his life.

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“She was a remarkable woman. Humble, kind, caring, compassionate,” he said. “She loved dancing. I still enjoy listening to dance music but I don’t dance anymore because the person I dance with is no longer here.”

He said he lives with an emptiness that can’t be filled.

“She was at a time in her life that she would have been enjoying and looking forward to the future,” wrote the husband, who was only referred to by his initial S. Pestonji. “Instead that future was taken away.”

One of Pestonji’s daughters wrote about how her mother was taken from the family in a brutal act of violence.

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“This unprovoked act of violence did not just kill my mother, it completely shattered my world,” wrote Y. Pestonji who was 33 weeks pregnant with her second child at the time.

The facts of the case

According to an agreed statement of facts read out in court when the teen pleaded guilty on Sept. 10, a man provided a statement to police about what he saw on July 17, 2025 around 9:23 am. He advised police that he exited Iqbal’s food store on Parkway Forest Drive and observed a male suspect wearing all black clothing approaching the victim.

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The witness said the suspect appeared to be speaking to the victim who was standing beside her Toyota Corolla loading groceries into her car.

Moments later, he observed the victim screaming and saw the suspect stab the victim on the left side of her chest with a knife. The suspect then ran eastbound towards the rear of the plaza.

Police were able to identify the suspect after tracking him taking the TTC. The facts state, one day before the stabbing, the teen was observed unmasked at TTC Bay station where he attended the lost and found claiming he lost a cell phone.

Directly following the stabbing, he was also observed on video surveillance discarding his grey and black jacket into a nearby garbage can. The jacket was recovered by police and was submitted for analysis at the Centre for Forensic Sciences (CFS).

Pestonji’s blood was found on the jacket.

From there, video showed the teen going to Don Mills Station taking the TTC back to Bay station where he retrieved the phone he’d lost on July 16.

On July 19, Toronto police received information the teen was at an address in Scarborough. Later that day, he was traced to another location in Scarborough where he joined a live Instagram feed.

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According to the facts, on the Instagram live feed, the 14-year-old stated he had been out of custody for one to two weeks and discussed the stabbing stating, “I didn’t even mean to f-in kill the old lady.” The teen said, “she didn’t give me the keys so I yoked her.”

Members of the TPS Emergency Task Force (ETF) were dispatched to the address where the teen was taking part in the live Instagram feed. As three people were exiting the address including the suspect, they were observed getting into a blue Honda which was determined to be stolen.

The facts state that police boxed in the vehicle and the driver collided with the police vehicle.

All three suspects escaped on foot with two being arrested shortly thereafter. The 14-year-old got away.

Police tracked the teen to another address in Scarborough the following day on July 20, where he was arrested without incident.

The proposed sentence

McPhedran told court that the Crown and defence are jointly submitting that the maximum youth sentence under the Youth Criminal Justice Act (YCJA) for second-degree murder, seven years, would be appropriate.

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Four years would be served in custody followed by three years under community supervision. She told the judge that unlike adult sentences, the judge has the discretion not to give enhanced credit for time already served in pre-sentence custody.

McPhedran explained that the only issue the Crown and defence differ on is whether the teen offender should be given credit for the past 19 months he’s served in custody since his arrest. The Crown argued that based on the teen’s past, it’s important that he serve a seven-year sentence starting on the day he’s sentenced, to ensure he is fully rehabilitated to protect the public from further crimes.

Court heard that at the young age of 14, the boy already had a “entrenched criminal lifestyle.” McPhedran noted that just 10 days prior to Pestonji’s murder, the teen was released from a youth facility. The teen had received a conditional discharge after pleading guilty to theft of a motor vehicle and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.

“As a result of the plea, he was on youth probation at the time,” the Crown said.

Mental health played a role

McPhedran told court that the teen, who is now 15, qualifies for an intensive rehabilitative custody and supervision (IRCS) order. An IRCS order is a plan for treatment to reduce the risk of recidivism for youth convicted of very serious violent crimes who suffer from mental health issues.

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The crown said that after undergoing a psychological and psychiatric assessment, the teen has been diagnosed with oppositional defiance disorder, conduct disorder, ADHD, opiate use disorder, and cannabis use disorder, though the last two are in remission in a controlled environment.

McPhedran said the teen also has a wide range of depressive symptoms, mania and possibly psychosis-related symptoms, though not sufficient enough for diagnosis. Court heard the teen also has a history of suicide attempts and self-harm.

The assessment found that the teen had a lack of remorse for his prior offences but has taken responsibility for the fatally stabbing of Pestonji.

Court also heard the 14-year-old reported that he had witnessed five people die by gun violence, had been in over ten car accidents from police chases, and joined a gang around the age of 10 or 11.

“He also reported in participating in home invasions from the age of 12 including occasions where owners were held at gunpoint,” said McPhedran, who said this qualifies the teen of conduct disorder.

The judge has reserved her sentence until a later date.