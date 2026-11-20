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A federal judge in the United States has sentenced an Indian national to more than 19 years in prison over a plot to assassinate a prominent Sikh leader in 2023.

Nikhil Gupta pleaded guilty earlier this year to charges related to a murder-for-hire scheme for attempting to kill Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, a leading figure of the Khalistan Sikh separatist movement, which is opposed by India’s government.

U.S. prosecutors allege Gupta was recruited by an Indian government official to carry out the assassination.

Gupta had been jailed in Brooklyn since initially pleading not guilty in June 2024 following his extradition from the Czech Republic, where he had been arrested a year earlier.

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India has denied any involvement.

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The plot echoes the 2023 killing of Canadian Sikh leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

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Nijjar, who was also an advocate for the Khalistan movement, was fatally shot in the parking lot of a Gurdwara in Surrey, B.C.

At the time, then prime minister Justin Trudeau and Canadian intelligence agencies said that there were “credible allegations” that India’s government may have been linked to the killing, sparking a diplomatic rift between Ottawa and Delhi.

The RCMP arrested four Indian nationals in Canada in connection with Nijjar’s death.

The investigation is ongoing.