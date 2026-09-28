FBI issues $1M reward for man accused in Hardeep Singh Nijjar assassination

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A man charged in connection with the 2023 assassination of Hardeep Singh Nijjar in British Columbia has been added to the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s most-wanted list.

Satinderjeet Singh, who is also known as Goldy Brar, was charged in July for ordering the killing of the Sikh activist outside a Sikh temple in Surrey, B.C.

Singh is wanted for his alleged involvement in the Lawrence Bishnoi Organized Crime Group, which the FBI says is allegedly engaged in a variety of violent acts in southern California and across the U.S. and Canada.

The FBI says these alleged acts include targeted assassinations, shootings, murders, kidnappings, extortions, assaults and the trafficking of narcotics and weapons.

Singh is based in the United States.

He has black hair and brown eyes, is five feet nine inches tall and weighs 220 pounds.

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Satinderjeet Singh is seen here. FBI handout

“Satinderjeep Singh, also known as Goldy Brar, is a dangerous individual, and the FBI and our partners have made it our priority to apprehend him, which is why we’re adding him to the FBI’s list of Top Ten fugitives and offering a reward of up to $1 million dollars for his capture,” FBI Los Angeles Field Office Assistant Director in Charge, Patrick Grandy, said in a release.

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“The amount of attention this list will bring to his face and description cannot be overstated; his photo will be found on every FBI-affiliated website and social media platform, and will be publicized on every phone around the world until he’s caught.”

The Canadian government in September 2025 designated the Bishnoi enterprise as a terrorist entity.

“In November 2023, Bishnoi claimed responsibility for a separate shooting that occurred at the Vancouver home of a prominent Indian actor and singer and warned in the Punjabi language in a Facebook post, “no one can save you from us.”

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Singh is the 543rd addition to the FBI’s 10 Most Wanted Fugitives list.

The FBI says Singh is considered to be extremely violent, armed and dangerous. He is known to live in California and various parts of Canada.

The public is warned to avoid interaction with Singh and should contact the FBI’s toll-free tip line at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324) if they have any information on his whereabouts.

-with files from The Canadian Press