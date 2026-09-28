Masked group seen on B.C. First Nation land are ‘cowards,’ officials say

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WARNING: This story contains details that may be disturbing to readers. Discretion is advised.

Reaction is pouring in to what appears to be a group of white nationalists holding a demonstration on a B.C. First Nation on Sunday.

Tkʼemlúps te Secwépemc Kukpi7 Chief Rosanne Casimir told Global News on Sunday that several individuals wearing black clothing and hats with white material covering their faces showed up in the community on Sunday morning.

She said the photos she saw were believed to be individuals belonging to the Second Sons of Canada. Global News has not independently confirmed the identities of the individuals or if they are associated with any group.

Kamloops RCMP Supt. Jeff Pelley said in a release that the group of people seen on the First Nation also put up a sign.

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“The posting of a banner bearing the words ‘got bones’, combined with the use of masks to conceal their identities while making such public statements is a cowardly attempt to avoid accountability for actions and messages that are clearly intended to intimidate, provoke fear and division,” he said.

“The RCMP is taking this matter seriously and will continue to engage the group as part of our response and current ongoing investigation.”

Prime Minister Mark Carney said in a statement on X that the group’s act was “cowardly” and “abhorrent.”

“It has no place in this country,” he said.

“My thoughts are with everyone who are shaken and hurt by this disgusting display of hate. This week, we will mark the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation. It is a stark reminder of our shared responsibility to confront the devastating legacy of the residential school system and the consequences still felt today. Courageous Survivors shared the truth, so that all Canadians could take up the work of reconciliation.”

1:40 ‘White national’ group protested on reserve, Tkʼemlúps te Secwépemc chief says

Tkʼemlúps te Secwépemc was formally known as the Kamloops Indian Band.

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In 2021, the First Nation shared findings that indicated the presence of more than 200 potential unmarked burials on the grounds of the former residential school there.

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Wade Grant, Liberal MP and member of the Musqueam Nation, told Global News that this act is an example of why more education is needed.

“It’s about communicating with our next generations, but also those that are here today,” he said.

“And I, we’ve done a great job of that. We have so many people that are now wanting to learn more about Indigenous peoples, Indigenous cultures, and how that is an important fabric in this country we call Canada.”

Grant added that residential school denialism is opening up wounds that people have tried to heal for generations.

“I have two young children myself,” he added. “I don’t want them to grow up in a country where Indigenous and non-Indigenous are separated. We need to bring them together. And that’s all about coming together and having these conversations right now.”

View image in full screen Tkʼemlúps te Secwépemc members took video of the group on their reserve land on Sunday morning. Tkʼemlúps te Secwépemc

BC NDP Leader David Eby called the group’s actions a “disgusting display” and “such an anti-British Columbia thing to do.”

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He said they were cowards because they covered their faces.

“If you think you’ve got people on-side, you don’t hide your face, and they know that the repercussions would be swift and merciless, because British Columbians don’t stand for this,” Eby added.

“I call on every British Columbian and every politician who is running at every level to denounce this, to stand up to these cowards, to call them out and say not in our province.”

BC Conservative interim leader Lorne Doerkson echoed Eby’s words, saying these actions are “absolutely appalling.”

“I hope that our law enforcement does everything they can and everything that is available to them to make sure that events like that do not happen in our province. I thought it was absolutely disgusting.”

Anyone with information, photos or video footage of this incident, or knowledge of future gatherings is encouraged to contact the Tk’emlúps Rural RCMP Detachment at 250-314-1800 or the Kamloops RCMP Detachment at 250-828-3000 and cite file 2026-32566.

Anyone can also remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1800-222-8477 (TIPS).

The Indian Residential Schools Crisis Line (1-800-721-0066) is available 24 hours a day for anyone experiencing pain or distress as a result of their residential school experience.

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The Hope for Wellness Help Line offers culturally competent counselling and crisis intervention to all Indigenous Peoples experiencing trauma, distress, strong emotions and painful memories. The line can be reached anytime toll-free at 1-855-242-3310.