Winnipeg drug bust yields $1.5M worth of cocaine: police

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police have seized more than $1 million in cocaine after a drug bust in the St. Vital neighbourhood.

The investigation began in August and moved forward the following month when officers identified a home on Satinwood Place in the Southglen area that was reportedly associated with drug trafficking, Winnipeg police Insp. Josh Ewatski told reporters at a news conference Tuesday.

On Sept. 16, a man was arrested while leaving the home with three kilograms of cocaine, police said.

That same day, the home was searched by officers, who seized another 23.5 additional kilograms of the drug, Ewatski said.

Winnipeg police estimated the value of the confiscated cocaine to be $1.5 million.

“This investigation in Southglen demonstrates how organized crime can operate within otherwise ordinary residential neighbourhoods. A residence can become a distribution point for criminal networks using legitimate communities as a base for their operations,” Ewatski said.

Story continues below advertisement

In addition to the cocaine, approximately $750,000 in cash, a conducted energy weapon, an undisclosed amount of prescription pills, a vacuum sealer and drug packaging materials, as well as drug paraphernalia, were taken by police.

Get breaking National news Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“I would say that this is a significant disruption to the drug supply that’s in the city. Unfortunately, what we’re seeing is it’s not a lasting disruption because of the amount of drugs that do come into Winnipeg,” Ewatski said.

He noted that the drug supply in the city is expected to be diminished “for a time” as a result of this investigation.

View full screen

View full screen Previous Image Next Image Close Modal Gallery

Two people from Winnipeg are facing charges in connection to those seizures.

Story continues below advertisement

A 40-year-old is facing numerous charges, including possession of a scheduled substance, cocaine, for the purpose of trafficking, possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, and possession of a prohibited or restricted weapon knowing its possession is unauthorized.

A 32-year-old was also arrested and is facing possession of a scheduled substance, cocaine, for the purpose of trafficking, possession of scheduled substance, psilocybin, possession of a scheduled substance for the purpose of trafficking, possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime over $5000, unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted weapon and assault with weapon against an intimate partner.

Both suspects were detained in custody.