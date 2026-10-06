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U.S. News

‘Let ’em take out’ Los Angeles and San Diego, Trump says of Iran

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted October 6, 2026 9:24 am
1 min read
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally at the Pinnacle Bank Expo Center, Monday, Oct. 5, 2026, in Grand Island, Neb. View image in full screen
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally at the Pinnacle Bank Expo Center, Monday, Oct. 5, 2026, in Grand Island, Neb. AP Photo/Charlie Riedel
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U.S. President Donald Trump drew cheers, then criticism for musing about Iran taking out U.S. cities.

During his rally Monday night in Nebraska, Trump was going through his usual insistence that gas prices are only temporarily high and worth it as part of his war on Iran.

Then he added a new wrinkle, floating the idea that Tehran could “take out” two major American cities.

“They could take out a city,” he said. “Let ‘em take out Los Angeles. Let ’em take out San Diego.”

He continued as the crowd laughed and cheered: “This is a very small price to pay, and it’s going to be over with very soon.”

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California Gov. Gavin Newsom, a Democrat who may run for president in 2028, answered on X, calling Trump “deranged and dangerous.”

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Trump has a history of denigrating U.S. cities, especially the largest ones that lean heavily Democratic.

Los Angeles was among the cities where Trump deployed federal military personnel for what he said was a crackdown on crime, despite local authorities not wanting the troops.

At a recent North Carolina campaign rally, Trump said the state’s cities are “blood-soaked killing fields.” North Carolina’s violent crime rate ranks in the middle third of states, according to FBI statistics.

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