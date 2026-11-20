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A Texas death row inmate suffered for over an hour on Thursday after prison staff struggled to locate a vein to administer lethal doses of the drug pentobarbital.

Once a vein was located, Reinaldo Dennes, 70, repeatedly moaned in pain, according to the Associated Press, which reported that a prison spokesperson said all procedures were followed appropriately and suggested that Dennes may have exaggerated or faked the pain.

It wasn’t the first time prison staff had to insert IVs in other locations, nor was it the first time an inmate complained of pain immediately, she added.

His death comes in the wake of renewed scrutiny over capital punishment in the U.S. after Tennessee botched the execution of Christa Pike, who survived two doses of the lethal injection in September. Her lawyers say the drug likely did not enter her bloodstream correctly and instead pooled in her arms, leaving them burned and blistered.

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Dennes, who was sentenced to death for the January 1996 murder of Janos Szucs, a diamond dealer who was found with multiple gunshot wounds in his Houston office, was executed the same day Florida carried out its record-breaking 20th execution of the year, with two more scheduled for December.

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A year after Dennes was convicted, his brother, Jose Albert Dennes, pleaded guilty to murder in the case and was sentenced to 45 years in prison. He was released on parole in 2019.

In his final statement, Dennes said he wanted his loved ones to know he was blessed the past 30 years “knowing the love of the father.” Then he told the warden: “Go, warden!”

Almost immediately he shouted: “The pain! Go! Go!” He yelled an expletive and implored “the father” to “take this pain.” “Let me go, father,” he said again and again. “Let me go. … I’m here. I’ve been your son all these years.”

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Then he shouted: “My right leg is killing me!” and described it as a cramp. After another profanity, he grunted, then said, “I don’t think this is normal. Take me, father. Don’t let me suffer like this. C’mon.”

He began to groan loudly and to make snoring sounds that got progressively quieter before dissipating into shallow breaths that eventually stopped.

The procedure ended at 7:07 p.m., more than an hour after he was strapped to the gurney. Dennes was pronounced dead at 7:08 p.m. at the penitentiary in Huntsville.

Prison officials said all the correct procedures were followed.

A spokesperson for the prison, Amanda Hernandez, acknowledged that several unsuccessful attempts were made to find a suitable vein before the executioners managed to insert the needles in Dennes’ left foot and on the left side of his neck, the Associated Press reported.

She did not know how many attempts were unsuccessful but said the sites ultimately used were in accordance with the state’s procedures.

Hernandez, according to the AP, suggested that he may have been exaggerating the pain, saying he was complaining before the drugs were administered and also of pain in places where no IV had entered.

Asked if he was faking, she replied, “I think, yeah, there were allegations. … There was nothing abnormal on our part.”

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— with files from the Associated Press