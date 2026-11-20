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Rikers Island, the infamous New York City jail, will close in 2032 under a plan announced by Mayor Zohran Mamdani on Friday, whose strategy for shuttering the notorious lockup hinges on reducing the number of inmates and implementing a wave of reformed social safety nets.

Rikers Island is plagued by violence and dysfunction caused in part by overcrowding and living conditions so poor that a federal judge last year appointed an outside manager to restore order and implement changes.

Mamadani has been a vocal proponent of shuttering the jail, which is located in the East River near LaGuardia Airport.

His plan includes the construction of four new borough-based prisons starting in 2029 and an investment of $146 million for hundreds of additional therapeutic beds at city hospitals and health facilities, expanded and specialized mental health supports, education and job training for inmates and an operational overhaul aimed at reducing case delays and strengthening support for crime victims.

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“We’re closing Rikers once and for all,” Mamdani said in a statement Friday.

“For decades, New Yorkers have demanded a correctional system that is safe and humane,” he continued. His administration will build “a city where we ask ourselves what a person needs, not just what they’re accused of,” he added.

“We have a legal and moral obligation to close Rikers. Working alongside the City Council, courts, and nonprofit partners, we will meet it — for the people in our custody, the staff who serve them, victims of crime, and every New Yorker,” Mamdani added.

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The city will shift inmates to jails in the Bronx, Queens, Brooklyn and Manhattan, and to a selection of medical facilities for those who require healthcare or psychiatric treatment. The city also plans to reduce the inmate population to ease stress on correctional staff and “better protect those in custody.”

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It will also reduce the number of beds for women, diverting them into community-based programs.

The borough jails are expected to open in Brooklyn in 2029; the Bronx and Queens in 2031; and then Manhattan in 2032, according to City Hall. The announcement said the jails will be closer to public transit, so family members and loved ones can access their incarcerated relatives, legal counsel, and court faster.

All these measures can lead to more stable and safe outcomes post-incarceration, the city said in its plan, which is also designed to make supervision safer and more effective for correctional staff.

“The era of a justice system that is ‘out of sight, out of mind’ is coming to a long-overdue end,” NYC Correction Commissioner Stanley Richards —who was once an inmate at Rikers Island — said.

“This plan is a roadmap toward a safer city that lifts up the dignity of the people who live and work in our jails. The Department is proud to support this work in order to reach a future off of Rikers Island,” Richards added.

In conjunction with the plan’s release, the city said it will introduce legislation to update the legal timeline for ending incarceration on Rikers Island and relocating the jail population in alignment with construction timelines.

The announcement follows decades of calls to shut the prison down by criminal justice activists and formerly incarcerated individuals, and a 2019 plan to close it and replace it with new prisons across the city’s boroughs.

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Rikers Island opened as a jail complex in 1932 and remains operational. Famous faces including Tupac Shakur, Lil Wayne and Harvey Weinstein were all held there.

— with files of the Associated Press