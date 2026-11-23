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A “resistance” group that was planning to host its North American conference in Toronto later this month was added to Canada’s list of terrorist organizations on Monday.

Masar Badil had invited “militants” to mark the third anniversary of what it called the “glorious” and “courageous” Oct. 7, 2023 Hamas attack that killed hundreds of Israelis.

But following complaints from Canadian Jewish leaders, the government announced it had blacklisted Masar Badil on the grounds it was a faction of terror group Samidoun.

Also known as the Palestinian Alternative Revolutionary Path Movement, Masar Badil advances the interests of Hamas and Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine, the government said.

The listing gives law enforcement tools to “disrupt their financing, dismantle their networks, hold their members accountable, and to protect all people in Canada from terrorism and organized violence,” said Public Safety Minister Gary Anandasangaree.

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Canada’s national security agencies have prevented a half-dozen terrorist plots targeting the Jewish community since the Hamas attack that triggered an Israeli military response that killed tens of thousands in Gaza.

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Amid spiking antisemitism, Jewish schools, synagogues, centres, businesses and community members have faced violence including shootings, arsons and vandalism.

“At a time when antisemitism is rising across Canada, decisive action against organizations linked to terrorism is more important than ever,” said Michael Levitt, President and CEO of Wiesenthal Canada.

In a statement, the Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs also welcomed the government’s announcement, calling Masar Badil, an “extremist front for terrorist groups and the Islamic Republic of Iran.”

“It sends a clear message that Canada will not be a safe haven for terrorists or agents of the Islamic regime,” CIJA said, while also calling on the government to do more.

B’nai Brith Canada, which had also complained about Masar Badil, similarly applauded the decision, saying the group was “inextricably linked” to other terror factions.

“Listing Masar Badil as a terrorist entity is an important step towards protecting Canada’s democracy, but more must be done to prevent transnational terrorist organizations from abusing our country’s freedoms to inculcate hate, violence, and extremism,” it said.

Meanwhile, the Simon Wiesenthal Centre Canada commended the move, noting Masar Badil was already sanctioned by the U.S. as a front for the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine.

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“The group has promoted a conference in Toronto on November 28 and 29, with promotional materials celebrating Hamas’s October 7, 2023 massacre in Israel,” it said.

“Advertised speakers included individuals connected to terrorist organizations, some with documented ties to the Iranian regime.”

The listing makes it a crime to “knowingly deal with property owned or controlled” by the group. Financial institutions must also freeze the group’s assets.

Stewart.Bell@globalnews.ca