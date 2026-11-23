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The leaders of Ontario and Alberta say internal trade barriers remain across the country despite moves to open up interprovincial free trade.

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says problems exist in the bureaucracy that underpins things like selling alcohol to the Liquor Control Board of Ontario.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford says Ontario is the only province that eradicated every trade exemption in an effort to spur the movement of goods and services between provinces, but he agrees that internal free trade has been challenging to implement.

The two spoke Monday at a fireside chat held by the Toronto Region Board of Trade.

Ontario and Alberta signed a memorandum of understanding in 2025 to open up trade, just a few months after U.S. President Donald Trump launched the trade war with Canada.

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The two provinces have also agreed to recognize each other’s regulated professions, including doctors, nurses and many skilled trades.

Smith said there are more than 1,000 different types of Ontario alcohol being sold in Alberta while the LCBO only stocks 53 Alberta alcohol products.

“Every single issue that we face as a trade barrier is exactly that, that we as premiers can make a decision that, yes, we want to open up free trade, but we have mountains and mountains of legislation, regulation and agency directives that act as individual barriers,” Smith said. “And it’s not easy to rewrite that.”

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She said the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Alberta, which regulates the practice of medicine, had limited out-of-province doctors to treating 12 patients in Alberta. Smith said the province wanted to use doctors from anywhere in Canada for virtual appointments, but ran into the barrier created by the college, which is run by an independent board.

That rule was eliminated in April, Smith said.

“I just want to use those two things as a way of explaining how complicated it is,” she said.

Smith admitted that Alberta needs to further reduce the number of trade exemptions

Ford said if doctors, nurses and skilled trade workers are good enough for Alberta, they are good enough for Ontario.

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“The only difference is we’re the only province, the largest province, that has zero exceptions,” Ford said.

“We got rid of everything. We said, ‘welcome.’ Now we’re seeing provinces all of a sudden starting to put up barriers.”

Ford said Ontario has signed 10 memorandums of understanding with other provinces and territories, but Quebec still has plenty of exemptions that he’d like them to get rid of.

“We were at the table and everything is: ‘no, no, no,” Ford said. “I love Quebec, I love the Quebecers — I still have to learn a little more French but I love the Quebecers — you know, it’s costing our country $200 billion to our economy.”

Ford remained frustrated at the state of interprovincial trade.

“It’s pretty sad that it’s easier to trade with other countries in the world and we can’t even get rid of these barriers within Canada,” he said.

Ford pointed to his government’s moves to open up the wine, beer and spirits market in Ontario, where grocery stores and some 8,000 convenience stores can now sell booze.

The LCBO, however, remains in control of purchasing and selling spirits.

“Protectionism does not work, no matter if it’s in our country or across North America,” Ford said.

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The two premiers are also on the same page on expanding the energy trade within the country – both want a pipeline carrying crude oil from Alberta to refineries in southern Ontario, a project they’ve dubbed the Northern Shield Energy Corridor.