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Days into his tenure as the Chair of York Region, Steven Del Duca has fired the top civil servant and directed staff to begin working on next year’s budget, Global News has learned, in his first use of the strong chair powers granted by the Ford government.

Shortly after he was re-elected as Mayor of Vaughan, Del Duca was appointed by the province to lead York Region council, affording him extraordinary powers to overrule both the municipal and the regional councils and control over a $5.2 billion regional budget.

On Friday, Del Duca used his “strong chair” powers for the first time, dismissing the region’s Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) who had served in the role since 2023.

“I’m writing to inform you that, following a mutual agreement, Erin Mahoney is departing as York Region’s Chief Administrative Officer. Erin’s last day is today,” Del Duca said in an internal “message from the regional chair.”

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The abrupt firing, sources in the region said, was met with widespread shock since Mahoney had spent 15 years with the region before being appointed as the CAO and was seen as being largely responsible for effectively managing York’s growth along with its 5,000 employees.

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One source in the region, granted confidentiality to speak freely, said staff felt “blindsided” and that the decision feels “ruthless and mean.”

“No one wants to be led by someone who acts out of spite. It will be hard for [Del Duca] to win trust here,” the source said.

Global News asked York Region for the reasons behind Mahoney’s firing. In a statement, Del Duca said the “departure was reached by mutual agreement” but didn’t delve into details.

Del Duca’s internal note to the region acknowledged Mahoney’s “outstanding career and lasting impact on York Region.”

“Erin’s leadership has well positioned York Region to meet the opportunities that lie ahead for the 2026-2030 Council term. Indeed, she has made us stronger,” Del Duca said.

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According to publicly posted decisions, Del Duca then immediately delegated his authority for “organizational restructuring” to the interim CAO who previously served as the region’s public works commissioner.