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Pop star Miley Cyrus and drummer Maxx Morando have officially tied the knot.

Cyrus, 33, married her longtime partner, Morando, 28, in a private ceremony in Palm Springs, Calif. on Saturday.

The Grammy-winning singer shared official photographs from their wedding day on Instagram, with the caption, “M + M 11.21.26.”

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In the first image, Morando can be seen kissing Cyrus on the cheek as they pose on a backdrop with a dog at their feet.

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Other photos from the ceremony show Cyrus and Morando standing under an arch of white flowers and the newlyweds posing together on a chair.

The Flowers singer wore a backless Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello white silk gown, while Morando appeared in a classic Saint Laurent black suit and white shirt at their wedding on Saturday.

Cyrus’ mother Tish Cyrus and her partner Dominic Purcell, her father Billy Ray Cyrus and his partner Elizabeth Hurley and her sister Noah Cyrus were all in attendance at the wedding.

Tish shared a few snapshots from the special day on Instagram, with the caption, “Walking into the most magical night. M+M 11-21-21.”

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Cyrus and Morando’s wedding comes a month after the couple performed Let’s Get Married together at the Hollywood Bowl, a song that features in Cyrus’ latest studio album, Bass Persuades.

Cyrus and Morando have been together for about five years. Cyrus previously told British Vogue she met Morando on a blind date in 2021.

“Well, it was blind for me and not really for him,” the Wrecking Ball singer said in 2023. “I thought, ‘The worst that can happen is I leave.'”

Cyrus spoke about her engagement to Morando during an appearance on Good Morning America in December.

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She said that he proposed during a vacation in Japan to celebrate her birthday.

“I am not easy to surprise,” she admitted. “I love to control every situation. I had completely surrendered. I’m telling you, I was so, so, so surprised.”

Morando is the drummer for Liily, a Los Angeles-based alternative rock band.

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Cyrus was previously married to Australian actor Liam Hemsworth, who filed for divorce in 2019.

Hemsworth cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for the end of his marriage to Cyrus.

Hemsworth and the Hannah Montana actor were an on-again, off-again couple for over a decade before getting married in December 2018.

They announced their separation on Aug. 10, 2019 and although they didn’t have any children, they said in a statement that they would remain “dedicated parents to all of their animals they share.”

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Cyrus took to Instagram on Aug. 11 to tell her followers that “change is inevitable.”

“Don’t fight evolution, because you will never win,” she wrote. “Like the mountain I am standing on top of, which was once under water, connected with Africa, change is inevitable,” she wrote.

“The Dolomites were not created over night [sic], it was over millions of years that this magnificent beauty was formed. My dad always told me ‘Nature never hurries but it is always on time’…. it fills my heart with peace and hope KNOWING that is true. I was taught to respect the planet and its process and I am committed to doing the same with my own,” Cyrus added.

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Hemsworth took to Instagram on Aug. 12 to break his silence about the separation.

“Just a quick note to say that Miley and I have recently separated and I wish her nothing but health and happiness going forward,” The Hunger Games actor wrote.

“This is a private matter and I have not made, nor will I be making, any comments to any journalists or media outlets,” Hemsworth wrote. “Any reported quotes attributed to me are false. Peace and Love.”

—With files from Reuters