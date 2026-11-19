David Beckham’s company is suing the distributors of its luxury fragrance brand products after they were found in the sale section of a gas station and on the shelves of a British discount store, court documents show.
DB Ventures, the former England football captain’s commercial investment company, filed the lawsuit in the New York Supreme Court against German beauty group Coty, alleging the distributor allowed the fragrance to be sold at retailers that were not part of the agreement.
The fragrances include the Classic and Instinct lines and the eau de toilette Intimately and Exquisite Leather.
The court filing describes Beckham as a “global icon from humble beginnings,” whose brand is synonymous with “excellence and refinement.”
“Imagine, then, the shock and dismay experienced when DB Ventures discovered that David Beckham products were being offered for sale in a gas station,” the legal document says. “How could this possibly have happened? Desperation and greed,” it continues.
Lawyers for the sportsman allege that branded Beckham products were found in a bargain bin at a gas station and stocked at the U.K. budget store Poundland, which is similar to Dollarama, “allowing the product to be sold for dollar store prices and associating the David Beckham brand with cheap, discount products,” the lawsuit states.
DB Ventures is seeking USD$41 million in damages for breaches of its licensing agreement, which includes provisions “intended to safeguard the brand.”
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According to the Associated Press, Coty asked a judge to dismiss the lawsuit, which was filed in April, on the basis that New York courts do not have jurisdiction in the case and that the Beckham brand is using the claim to “manufacture” an early exit from its deal to hand over its contract to another firm.
The company told The Associated Press on Tuesday that “Coty strongly disputes the claims and has asked the court to dismiss them. As this is an ongoing legal matter, we will not comment further.”
Beckham, who captained England’s national football team and played for the Premier League-winning Manchester United in the mid 90’s and early 2000s, as well as Real Madrid, AC Milan, Paris Saint-Germain and LA Galaxy, parlayed his retirement from sport into business ventures including the co-ownership of the MLS soccer team Inter Miami and Studio 99, the production company behind the Netflix documentary series Beckham.
The 51-year-old has also been recognized for his philanthropy, having raised over $20 million to provide vulnerable girls with access to education and healthcare, among other causes. He was knighted last year by King Charles III for his services to sport and charity.
Beckham has also had a successful career as a model for brands like Calvin Klein, Armani, Hugo Boss and Adidas and was the muse for the 2002 sports-drama Bend It Like Beckham.
He is married to Spice Girl-turned-fashion designer Victoria Beckham. The couple have four children, Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper. Brooklyn is estranged from the family, reportedly because of a long-standing rift over his marriage to Nicola Peltz-Beckham, the daughter of American billionaire businessman and investor Nelson Peltz.
The Sunday Times Rich List earlier this year estimated the Beckhams’ wealth at almost 1.2 billion pounds (CAD$2.25 billion).
— with files from the Associated Press
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