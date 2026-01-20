Brooklyn Beckham’s family feud explained after he releases scathing statement

Brooklyn Peltz Beckham, the eldest son of Victoria and soccer star David Beckham, broke his silence on a long-rumoured family feud and revealed he does “not want to reconcile” with his celebrity parents.

In a series of six Instagram Stories posted Monday, Peltz Beckham shared a lengthy statement in which he accused his parents of attempting to “ruin” his marriage to actor Nicola Peltz Beckham.

Rumours of a dispute between the couple and their estranged son, Peltz Beckham — who adopted a hyphenated surname following his wedding — have been making headlines for several years.

David Beckham extends olive branch to son Brooklyn amid family feud rumours

Here’s everything you need to know about the rumoured Beckham family feud.

Brooklyn Beckham’s statement

In his statement, Peltz Beckham said he has remained “silent for years” and has made “every effort to keep these matters private” before sharing instances that seemingly contributed to the alleged clash between him and his parents.

“Unfortunately, my parents and their team have continued to go to the press, leaving me with no choice but to speak for myself and tell the truth about only some of the lies that have been printed,” Peltz Beckham began.

Peltz Beckham, 26, told his 16.3 million Instagram followers he does “not want to reconcile with my family.”

“I’m not being controlled, I’m standing up for myself for the first time in my life,” he wrote. “For my entire life, my parents have controlled narratives in the press about our family. The performative social media posts, family events and inauthentic relationships have been a fixture of the life I was born into.”

View image in full screen A screengrab from Brooklyn Peltz Beckham’s Instagram Stories. @BrooklynPeltzBeckham / Instagram

He said that he has recently “seen with my own eyes the lengths that they’ll go through to place countless lies in the media, mostly at the expense of innocent people, to preserve their own facade.”

“But I believe the truth always comes out. My parents have been trying endlessly to ruin my relationship since before my wedding, and it hasn’t stopped,” he further claimed. “My mum cancelled making Nicola’s dress in the eleventh hour despite how excited she was to wear her design, forcing her to urgently find a new dress.”

Peltz Beckham alleged that, weeks before his wedding day, his parents “repeatedly pressured and attempted to bribe me into signing away the rights to my name, which would have affected me, my life, and our future children.”

“They were adamant on me signing before my wedding date because then the terms of the deal would be initiated. My holdout affected the payday, and they have never treated me the same since,” he wrote.

“During the wedding planning, my mum went so far as to call me ‘evil’ because Nicola and I chose to include my Nanny Sandra, and Nicola’s Naunni at our table, because they both didn’t have their husbands. Both of our parents had their own tables equally adjacent to ours.”

Peltz Beckham said the night before his wedding, members of his family told him that “Nicola was ‘not blood’ and ‘not family.'”

“Since the moment I started standing up for myself with my family, I’ve received endless attacks from my parents, both privately and publicly, that were sent to the press on their orders. Even my brothers were sent to attack me on social media, before they ultimately blocked me out of nowhere this last Summer,” he added.

View image in full screen (L-R:) Mia Regan, Romeo Beckham, Cruz Beckham, Harper Beckham, David Beckham, Victoria Beckham, Brooklyn Peltz Beckham and Nicola Peltz arrive for the premiere of Netflix’s documentary series ‘Beckham’ at the Curzon Mayfair in London on Oct. 3, 2023. AP Photo / Press Association

Peltz Beckham claimed his mother, Victoria, 51, who first gained fame in the ’90s pop group Spice Girls, “hijacked” his first dance with his wife at his wedding and danced “very inappropriately” on him.

“My mum hijacked my first dance with my wife, which had been planned weeks in advance to a romantic love song,” he wrote. “In front of our 500 wedding guests, Marc Anthony called me to the stage, where in the schedule was planned to be my romantic dance with my wife but instead my mum was waiting to dance with me instead.”

“She danced very inappropriately on me in front of everyone,” he continued. “I’ve never felt more uncomfortable or humiliated in my entire life.”

“We wanted to renew our vows so we could create new memories of our wedding day that bring us joy and happiness, not anxiety and embarrassment,” he added, referencing the couple’s vow renewal in August 2025.

He also alleged that his wife has been “consistently disrespected by my family, no matter how hard we’ve tried to come together as one.”

“My mum has repeatedly invited women from my past into our lives in ways that were clearly intended to make us both uncomfortable,” Peltz Beckham wrote.

View image in full screen A screengrab from Brooklyn Peltz Beckham’s Instagram Stories. @BrooklynPeltzBeckham / Instagram

He went on to discuss his father’s 50th birthday celebration in May 2025 at the family’s Cotswolds home and London’s Core restaurant. Pictures published by U.K. tabloid Daily Mail show Beckham with his wife and children, Harper, 14, Cruz, 20, and Romeo, 23, but Peltz Beckham and Nicola are noticeably absent.

Peltz Beckham said they had travelled to London to celebrate his dad’s birthday but claims they were “rejected for a week as we waited in our hotel room trying to plan quality time with him.”

“He refused all of our attempts, unless it was at his big birthday party with a hundred guests and cameras at every corner,” he wrote. “When he finally agreed to see me, it was under the condition that Nicola wasn’t invited. It was a slap in the face. Later, when my family travelled to LA, they refused to see me at all.”

Peltz Beckham claimed that his family only cares about their “brand.”

“My family values public promotion and endorsements above all else. Brand Beckham comes first. Family ‘love’ is decided by how much you post on social media, or how quickly you drop everything to show up and pose for a family photo opp, even if it’s at the expense of our professional obligations,” he wrote.

He continued, “We’ve gone out of our way for years to show up and support at every fashion show, every party, and every press activity to show ‘our perfect family!’ But the one time my wife asked for my mum’s support to save displaced dogs during the LA fires, my mum refused.”

View image in full screen Brooklyn Peltz Beckham and Nicola Peltz attend the Miu Miu Fall-Winter 2023-2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on March 6, 2023. Aurore Marechal/ABACAPRESS.COM

Peltz Beckham told his followers that the narrative that his wife controls him “is completely backwards.”

“I have been controlled by my parents for most of my life. I grew up with overwhelming anxiety. For the first time in my life, since stepping away from my family, that anxiety has disappeared,” he claimed. “I wake up every morning grateful for the life I chose, and have found peace and relief.”

He concluded by saying that he does not want “a life shaped by image, press or manipulation.”

“All we want is peace, privacy and happiness for us and for our future family,” he wrote.

View image in full screen A screengrab from Brooklyn Peltz Beckham’s Instagram Stories. @BrooklynPeltzBeckham / Instagram

Victoria Beckham and Nicola Peltz wedding dress drama

In 2022, there were reports from various celebrity sites that Nicola had refused to wear one of Victoria’s designs for her wedding.

Nicola, 31, instead wore a Valentino haute couture gown for her wedding ceremony in April 2022. Her stylist, Leslie Fremar, told British Vogue that creating the dress was the “ultimate couture experience” and said that it had been many months in the making.

Fremar also said there were visits to the Valentino headquarters in Rome, where they worked with the brand’s creative director, Pierpaolo Picciloi.

Nicola previously told The Sunday Times that Victoria had realized her atelier could not finish her wedding dress in time and denied there was any fallout between the two.

“She didn’t say you can’t wear it; I didn’t say I didn’t want to wear it. That’s where it started, and then they ran with that,” she told Variety in an interview about the alleged quarrel in August 2022.

In March 2023, Nicola once again denied any type of “feud” between herself and her mother-in-law during an interview with Cosmopolitan.

“I’ve said this so many times: There’s no feud,” Nicola said. “It’s really weird, actually, whether it’s my life or someone else’s life or whatever, when you know the truth and then you read something totally wrong.”

Beckham brothers unfollow each other on social media

In April 2025, TMZ first reported that Peltz Beckham was not on speaking terms with his brother, Romeo.

The outlet said that Peltz Beckham was upset with Romeo after he began dating Kim Turnbull, with whom Peltz Beckham reportedly had a “romantic connection” with years prior.

Turnbull addressed the rumours in June, posting a statement on her Instagram Stories.

“I have never been romantically involved in any capacity at any point with the person in question. Nothing between us has occurred further than a school friendship at age 16,” she wrote. “I would like to remove myself from the ongoing conversation and set the record straight for the sake of everyone involved.”

By July, the Beckham brothers no longer followed each other on Instagram following an alleged rift.

In his Instagram statement, Peltz Beckham claimed that it was his brothers who “blocked” him.

Cruz Beckham, 20, previously shut down claims that his parents unfollowed his brother on Instagram.

In December, he said they would “never unfollow their son,” in response to a Daily Mail story claiming that they did.

“Not true. My mum and dad would never unfollow their son. Let’s get the facts right,” Cruz wrote, adding, “They woke up blocked as I did.”

Brooklyn and Nicola renew vows without Beckham family

Peltz Beckham and Nicola renewed their wedding vows in August 2025 in a ceremony at New York’s Westchester County.

Nicola also shared a post showing some family members at the intimate ceremony, including her brother Bradley Pelts and her parents, Claudia and Nelson Peltz, who officiated the ceremony.

Beckham and Victoria were vacationing in St. Tropez with their other children while Peltz Beckham renewed his vows.

What has the family said in response?

On Monday at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, David Beckham dodged a question from Sky News about Peltz Beckham’s Instagram posts.

The soccer star joined CNBC’s Squawk Box on Tuesday and said that he has tried to “educate” his children on the positives and negatives of social media.

“I’ve been able to use my platform and following for UNICEF and it’s been the biggest tool to make people aware of what’s going on around the world for children,” said Beckham, a goodwill ambassador for the organization.

“I’ve tried to do the same with my children, to educate them, they make mistakes. Children are allowed to make mistakes, that’s how they learn … but you know you have to sometimes let them make those mistakes as well,” he added.

Beckham did not speak directly about his estranged son’s bombshell statement, but People reports that his former assistant Rebecca Loos reacted to the news in a series of comments on her latest post.

One of Loos’ followers wrote, “Rebecca, you gotta see the awesome ditch Brooklyn just posted in his story about David and Victoria and their lies. I feel like Brooklyn is supporting everyone who knows the facade.”

Loos replied: “So happy he is standing up for himself and speaking publicly finally!!!! I have felt so bad for his poor wife, knowing too well what they can be like!”

Victoria Beckham has not publicly responded to her son’s statements as of this writing.