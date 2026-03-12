Mickey Rourke evicted from his L.A. home over nearly $60K in unpaid rent

Mickey Rourke is facing eviction after he defaulted on his California eviction case and allegedly failed to pay nearly US$60,000 in rent.

On Monday, a judge issued a default eviction ruling in favour of Rourke’s landlord, Eric Goldie, for possession of the home and termination of the rental agreement, according to documents in Los Angeles Superior Court, viewed and obtained by the Los Angeles Times, People and NBC.

Global News has not independently viewed the court documents but has reached out to Rourke’s manager Kimberly Hines and his legal representative Bill Sobel for comment.

The ruling means that the 73-year-old actor failed to take action to defend himself against the eviction complaint within the time allowed by law, the Los Angeles Times reports.

Rourke claimed in a statement to E! News on Wednesday that the reason he stopped paying rent was that “the living conditions in the house had become unacceptable.”

“For months there were serious problems that repeatedly went unaddressed despite my efforts to have them fixed,” the Wrestler actor said.

Rourke claimed there were “ongoing rodent issues” that were “never fully resolved” and that he was dealing with bathroom and plumbing issues.

He said he made “repeated requests for repairs,” and alleged that the issues were not fixed and “basic maintenance was never properly handled.”

“Withholding rent was not a decision I made lightly,” Rourke added. “I simply could not continue paying for a house that was in such poor condition after so many attempts to have these issues corrected.”

The Oscar-nominated actor received a three-day notice to pay rent or vacate the premises on Dec. 18, 2025 and failed to comply.

At the time of the notice, Rourke owed US$59,100 in unpaid rent.

Rourke signed a lease for the three-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom house through at least April 30 of last year for $5,200 a month, which was subsequently raised to $7,000 a month, according to court documents viewed by the Los Angeles Times.

Shortly after Rourke was served with the three-day notice, a GoFundMe was set up for him to help him pay the rent and remain in the home, which was organized by Liya-Joelle Jones, an assistant to Hines.

The GoFundMe had raised more than its goal of $100,000 but donations were paused after Rourke denied any involvement in setting up the fundraising page that was allegedly created to help him avoid eviction. The donation page for Rourke is no longer live on the site.

“Somebody set up some kind of foundation or fund for me to donate money, like in a charity, and that’s not me, OK?” Rourke said in a video posted to Instagram in January. “If I needed money, I wouldn’t ask for no f—ing charity. I’d rather stick a gun up my a– and pull the trigger.”

“Whoever did this … I don’t know why they did it. I don’t understand it. I wouldn’t know what a GoFund foundation is in a million years,” Rourke continued. “My life is very simple. I don’t go to outside sources like that. And yeah, it is embarrassing, but I’m sure I’ll get over it like anything else.”

The donation page description claimed that “Mickey Rourke is an icon—but his trajectory, as painful as it is, is also a deeply human one. It is the story of someone who gave everything to his work, took real risks, and paid real costs.”

It also stated that the goal of the fundraiser was to “give Mickey stability and peace of mind during an extremely stressful time — so he can stay in his home and have the space to get back on his feet.”

The GoFundMe page claimed that it was launched with the Oscar-nominated actor’s “full permission,” and asked fans to “help Mickey Rourke stay in his home.”

But that’s not the case, according to Rourke, who said at the time that he would speak with his lawyers.

Rourke claimed he was “in a really bad situation with the place I was renting.”

“Everything was good for five or six years and then two scumbags from New York bought the house and they wouldn’t fix anything,” Rourke alleged. “I said I’m not paying rent because there’s mice, there’s rats, the floor was rotten…. We’re going to go to court but I would never ask strangers or fans or anybody for a nickel. I mean, that’s not my style. You ask anybody that knows me, it’s humiliating and it’s really f—ing embarrassing.”

Rourke’s manager Hines told Deadline that her team created the page “in an act of desperation” after Rourke was served with an eviction notice.

“We’re trying to do the best that we can,” Hines said. “My assistant started it to help Mickey as a nice gesture because he was being forced out of his home.”

Hines said the GoFundMe “was not done with any mal intent.”