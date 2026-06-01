New documents show potential pipeline routes from Alberta to B.C.’s coast

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New documents are laying out the potential route for the controversial pipeline from Alberta to B.C.’s coast.

The documents, obtained by CBC News, show a number of options for the pipeline, with the majority of those ending in Northern B.C.

Alberta has released a new promotional video as it continues to make its case for a new oil pipeline to the B.C. Coast.

“My takeaway, looking at all of them, was that it was going further north than Northern Gateway and a lot of terminuses in Nisga’a territory,” Heather Exner-Pirot, with the Macdonald-Laurier Institute, said.

“The Nisga’as are co-proponents of Ksi Lisims LNG, so a very pro-development nation.”

The proposed routes show one from northern Alberta to northern B.C. near the Alaska border and two from northeast of Edmonton that split, with one heading to north of Prince Rupert, the other continuing west along the previous Northern Gateway route to Kitimat.

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All would require lifting the federal ban on northern oil tankers, something B.C. and many coastal First Nations oppose.

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But Alberta may be trying to give Ottawa room to maneuver.

“If they were to proceed with the northern route through Prince Rupert, at least they can maintain their ban for all of that waterway south of Prince Rupert. Those are challenging waters, in my understanding, so maybe that’s not a bad compromise,” Grant Sprague, Alberta’s former deputy energy minister, said.

The Alberta government is consulting directly with British Columbians on these proposed routes, while B.C.’s premier says he’s being left out of these discussions altogether.

“We need to be at the table, we should be at the table, we hope to be at the table, but we’re not yet,” Eby said last Monday.

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Alberta is also looking at a possible southern route to the Vancouver area, seemingly favoured by Ottawa. The federal government has jurisdiction over inter-provincial pipelines, so it will make the final call.

–with files from Ben O’Hara-Byrne