Carney to address rising antisemitism, announce new steps against Jewish hate

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Prime Minister Mark Carney is today set to share more details on how the government is looking to combat antisemitism and hate in Canada.

The Prime Minister’s Office says he will give remarks in Toronto.

His remarks will come less than a month after Toronto police responded to a call about three “visibly” Jewish community members being shot at with an imitation firearm.

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Jewish advocacy group B’nai Brith says anti-Jewish hatred is being normalized in Canada and that antisemitic incidents topped 6,800 in 2025 — the highest number it’s recorded since 1982.

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The increase follows the October 2023 attack by Hamas militants on Israel, which prompted Israel to bomb the Gaza Strip and has drawn widespread condemnation.

Noah Shack with the Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs says events in the Middle East have fuelled hatred and violence against Jewish Canadians, and that Ottawa must do more to strengthen community security and combat hate.

“Government and law enforcement must address the drivers of this crisis, including radicalization, promotion of terrorism, and terrorist entities operating here in Canada,” Shack said in a news release Sunday.

“The Prime Minister has an opportunity to set the tone from the highest office to make clear that nothing can justify the hatred, intimidation, and violence Jewish Canadians are experiencing and that every tool at the government’s disposal will be used to confront it.”