Days-long Telus outage leaves Calgary residents frustrated

Send this page to someone via email

The world is moving faster than ever — but for Calgary residents Laurie and Chris Softley, things have really slowed down lately.

“Nobody’s been able to tell us when it’s going to be fixed. Nobody,” Chris explained.

The Softleys returned home from vacation to their home in Calgary’s Dalhousie neighbourhood late in the evening of Aug. 3 and when they woke up the next morning, they realized their Wi-Fi wasn’t working.

“The first person I talked to said, ‘Let me see if I can reboot your boxes from here,'” Chris said. “I said, ‘You cannot reboot the boxes because there’s no wire going to our house.'”

The Softleys are one of hundreds of Calgary-area Telus customers who have been without cable, internet and phone service for more than a week, as the company says it’s dealing with a rash of copper theft incidents.

Story continues below advertisement

“In Ogden, cable cut damage is affecting home phone, internet, and TV services. In Kingsland and Bowness, home phone services are being affected,” a Telus spokesperson said in a statement.

“As the price of copper has risen, so has the instance of theft affecting numerous industries including telecom, construction, electricity, and natural gas.”

Get breaking National news Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Telus says copper thefts have doubled in 2026 compared to just a year ago.

“While thieves are typically after copper cables, they often cut through nearby fibre cables during their acts of vandalism, disrupting critical services to even more customers.”

Roughly 1,600 Telus customers alone have been affected by the thefts this month, according to the company.

“(Telecommunications cables) are fairly easy to see, easy to access, because they need to be that way so the workers can get to them,” Calgary Police Sgt. Nick Wilsher said.

“This also affects all emergency communications. It impacts hospitals, it impacts agriculture as well… It can shut down whole irrigation systems, and then farmers lose crops.“

View image in full screen A close-up shows a fibre-optic cable that Telus says was cut by thieves attempting to steal copper wire. Several thefts have left hundreds of Calgarians without cable, internet or phone service. Global News

The Softleys are on day 11 with no internet at their home.

Story continues below advertisement

“There’s no excuse for that length of time to take to repair something in this day and age,” Chris said.

“We’ve got neighbours that work from home… what are they going to do?”

Chris and Laurie estimate they’ve spent more than 10 hours on the phone with the company’s customer service line and appear to be no closer to a resolution.

“Can we just please have our services back? That’s all we’re asking.”