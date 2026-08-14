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5 comments

  1. Jud Smith
    August 14, 2026 at 9:12 am

    Carney promised a deal by July 31, 2025. A total failure on his part.

  2. Dwight
    August 14, 2026 at 9:11 am

    Global News doing what global news does, make stuff up and call it news.
    Media in this Country is worse than the garbage on social media.

  3. Bill Terrance
    August 14, 2026 at 8:58 am

    Canadian companies quietly hope for the best because that is literally all we have. Hope.

    We dont have any leverage (no you fools, we arent turning off the oil or water or electricity unless you want a military invasion that would be over in a week) we dont have a competent government, we dont have anything but hope.

    The false bravado and lunacy of the boomers and eastern voters have put the last nails in the coffin of Canada

  4. Dave
    August 14, 2026 at 8:58 am

    That’s comical
    Yesterday Global was reporting the exact opposite
    Then you wonder why more amd more people find the media untrustworthy

  5. Good strategy
    August 14, 2026 at 8:37 am

    By betting you mean holding their breath and waiting to react.

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Canada

Canadian companies betting Trump will buckle ahead of 50% tariff deadline

By Christopher Reynolds The Canadian Press
Posted August 14, 2026 8:24 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Canada, U.S. trade reps meet again as Trump’s 50 per cent tariff deadline looms'
Canada, U.S. trade reps meet again as Trump’s 50 per cent tariff deadline looms
Federal trade representatives met again in Washington, D.C., aiming to find a way to stop U.S. President Donald Trump from imposing new 50 per cent tariffs on a wide range of Canadian exports to the U.S. As Mackenzie Gray explains, it's not clear how Canada can come out of negotiations with a win.
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Industry insiders say companies are opting to wait and see as the clock ticks down on U.S. President Donald Trump’s latest tariff deadline, rather than rushing shipments across the border to beat the buzzer.

A new round of 50 per cent tariffs on nearly US$20 billion worth of Canadian goods ranging from dairy to down jackets is set to take effect Aug. 19.

Unlike most of Trump’s other tariffs, the duties would not exempt goods that comply with the Canada-U.S.-Mexico trade agreement, widely known as CUSMA.

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Nonetheless, Janine Harker, who heads the Canadian Society of Customs Brokers, says business owners have avoided front-loading their shipments and settled into a posture of “watchful waiting.”

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Businesses are anxiously waiting to see whether the president will live up to his perceived proclivity for bluffing or backing down on his tariff promises, which has given way to the acronym known as TACO (Trump Always Chickens Out).

Last summer, retailers and exporters across the globe rushed to beat U.S. tariff deadlines, but experts say Canadian shippers now appear more desensitized to the trade tumult, while preparing for the worst by assessing the potential financial toll.

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