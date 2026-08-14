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Sports

Milanovich knows why Riders’ Harris thrives at 40

By Dan Ralph The Canadian Press
Posted August 14, 2026 2:27 pm
4 min read
Saskatchewan Roughriders quarterback Trevor Harris (7) looks to make a pass during first half CFL football action against the Ottawa Redblacks in Regina on Friday, Aug. 7, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Kayle Neis. View image in full screen
Saskatchewan Roughriders quarterback Trevor Harris (7) looks to make a pass during first half CFL football action against the Ottawa Redblacks in Regina on Friday, Aug. 7, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Kayle Neis. KAN
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HAMILTON – Scott Milanovich isn’t the least bit surprised to see Trevor Harris still playing at a very high level.

Harris, 40, is in his 14th CFL season but remains an elite quarterback. Last year’s Grey Cup MVP has completed 198-of-269 passes (73.6 per cent) for 2,655 yards with 19 TDs and seven interceptions.

More importantly, he has the Saskatchewan Roughriders (6-2) atop the West Division heading into their contest Saturday versus the Hamilton Tiger-Cats (3-6).

Milanovich, in his third season as Hamilton’s head coach, knows what Harris can do on a football field. Harris began is CFL career in Toronto (2012-15), where Milanovich served as the Argonauts’ head coach (2012-16).

Harris and Winnipeg starter Zach Collaros were both with Toronto as veteran Ricky Ray’s backups. Milanovich said even back then Harris was very serious about taking care of himself.

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“He’s fanatical about taking care of his body,” Milanovich said Friday. “When he was with us in Toronto, he went and got involved in the whole Tom Brady training thing.

“I think that’s the biggest part of it.”

Milanovich feels Harris’s quick release and experience have also contributed heavily to his effectiveness and longevity.

“I doubt there’s anybody in football that gets the ball out of his hands quicker than Trevor,” Milanovich said. “With all the plays and coverages he’s seen, when they do call a play that maybe isn’t going to work for the primary receiver, he knows exactly where he needs to go with the ball on the backside, and he gets there quickly.

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“That frustrates your D-line because they may be winning on pass rush, but they don’t get home because he gets the ball out.”

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Harris was 30-of-38 passing for 401 yards with two TDs and an interception in last week’s 42-20 win over the Ottawa Redblacks. It marked his third 400-yard game this season.

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Over his last three contests, Harris has thrown for 1,026 yards and seven touchdowns. He’s 12-5 all-time against Hamilton, but was held to a season-low 211 passing yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions in Saskatchewan’s 38-7 win over the Ticats on July 12.

Saskatchewan outscored Hamilton 20-0 in the fourth quarter to cement the win. The Ticats have been outscored by a whopping 115-31 margin in the final frame this season.

“I say this every week, but I think the secret for us is to get teams in second and long,” Milanovich said. “Have a true passing situation where our D-linemen can tee off, and our secondary has eyes on the quarterback, and if you get a tipped ball, you get a pick.

“I think that’s always the key for us.”

Harris Frost will make a second straight start for Hamilton, which has lost three straight. Frost completed 20-of-33 passes for 239 yards with a TD and an interception in last week’s 27-24 road loss to the B.C. Lions.

“I know what it looks like from the outside,” Milanovich said of the three consecutive losses. “I see this every day, I know what we can be, what I think we will become, and it needs to get paid off.

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“I think we’re improving offensively and if our defence and special teams keep playing the way they’re normally playing, then I think we’re going to be a different team down the stretch.”

However, history won’t be on Hamilton’s side Saturday. Saskatchewan has won the last five games between these two clubs and is 12-4 head-to-head since 2017.

“I’m definitely more and more comfortable every single day, probably every single play,” Frost said. “You either confirm what you already knew or learn something new every single play, so it’s been good.

“They’re physical up front; their coaching staff does a great job making sure everybody is assignment sound. They’re not going to give you busted coverages and stuff like that, so we’re going to have to play good football to win this game.”

And when asked about Frost, Milanovich said the young quarterback reminds him of Harris.

“Harrison is accurate, he’s got an underrated pocket presence, he knows the offence,” Milanovich said. “He reminds me a little bit of Trevor and the way he gets through his progressions and puts the ball where it needs to be.”

However, Milanovich said Frost won’t necessarily have much time to do that versus the Riders’ defence. Head coach Corey Mace also serves as defensive co-ordinator.

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“Not as much as some, for sure,” Milanovich said. “It just depends on how much (Mace) wants to blitz.

“We have to handle that with our offensive line and play calls. We have to have some things that don’t take too much time developing.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 14, 2026.

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