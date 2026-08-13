National Junior Boys Championship of golf swings into Regina

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Some of the best young golfers in Canada have their chance to compete on a national stage this week, with Regina playing host.

The 2026 Canadian Junior Boys Championship is underway at Wascana Country Club, bringing together the country’s top U19 golfers for a workweek of competition.

It marks the first national tournament in Saskatchewan since 2018 at a historic course that has a long history of hosting championship golf. Wascana previously hosted the 2018 CP Women’s Open, where Canadian star Brooke Henderson captured the title.

“To bring a national tournament to Saskatchewan and obviously the city of Regina, it is a great opportunity to showcase the great golf courses and obviously hospitality we have, so anytime we can put on a national showcase, we’re going to try to do that at every opportunity,” said Golf Saskatchewan director Brian Lee.

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Bringing a championship of this level to Regina also provides an opportunity for local players to know the course while not having to travel far.

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“It’s great to have these bigger events in our home province. Like last year we were in New Brunswick, that’s a pretty far trek, but it’s nice when these big events come. You know, I’m two and a half hours away instead of a four-hour flight,” said Saskatchewan golfer Aricin Franklin.

Doing well or winning this tournament isn’t just about bragging rights. It opens doors, as director of the Canadian Junior Boys Championship Rogan Doyle tells us.

“The winner this week will receive an exemption into the 2027 U.S. Junior Amateur, which is the USGA’s version of this tournament,” Doyle said.

“As well, they’ll get into the 122nd Canadian Men’s Amateur Championship and then the winner from that gets into the Canadian Open, so this can really propel someone into next year and potentially the future.”

Five Saskatchewan golfers also made it through the 36-hole cut, keeping some local representation in the field heading into the final round on Friday. Along with Franklin are Saskatoon’s Ryan Mosher and Oliver Matyczuk, Pilot Butte’s Austin Nesbitt, and Swift Current’s Matty Schmiess.

“The past two years I’ve played we’ve had two guys make the cut,” said Franklin. “However, many went and this is definitely the most we’ve had in a couple years and it’s nice to see especially in our home province.”

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The Canadian Junior Boys Championship concludes Friday, with the fourth and final round at Wascana Country Club teeing off at 8 a.m. with awards to follow at 3 p.m.