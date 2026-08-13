Raptors to open season at home against Chicago

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TORONTO – The Toronto Raptors will open the upcoming NBA season at home for the 14th time in 15 years.

The NBA announced its full 2026-27 schedule on Thursday, and the Raptors will kick things off Oct. 21 against Chicago at Scotiabank Arena.

Toronto’s first road game comes two days later at Washington.

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Notable home games include back-to-back matches against the reigning champion New York Knicks on Nov. 15 and 17, and a visits from Victor Wembanyama’s San Antonio Spurs on Dec. 10 and Canadian star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder on March 10.

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The Raptors’ busiest month is January with 17 games, including a six-game home stand, and they will play 15 back-to-back games this season, seven of which involve no travel.

Eighty of Toronto’s 82 games were announced, with two to be scheduled after group play of the in-season NBA Cup tournament.

Toronto was left off the league’s marquee Christmas Day schedule once again. The Raptors haven’t played on Dec. 25 since 2019, when they were defending NBA champions.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 12, 2026.