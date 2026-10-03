Alouettes top Bombers 37-10, clinch East Division

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MONTREAL – The Montreal Alouettes clinched the East Division title in their 37-10 win over the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in front of a sell-out crowd of 23,035 at Percival Molson Stadium on Saturday.

The win, coupled with the Toronto Argonauts’ 24-17 loss to the B.C. Lions earlier in the day, secured the top spot in the division for Montreal (12-3) and a bye straight into the Eastern Final on Nov. 7.

The win also proved memorable for Montreal’s top offensive juggernauts.

Star wide receiver Tyson Philpot continued his career year by etching his name in both the CFL and Alouettes record books.

The Canadian receiver’s 46-yard catch late in the second quarter allowed him to break Terry Evanshen’s single-season record of 1,662 receiving yards by a Canadian, set with the Calgary Stampeders in 1967.

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The Delta, B.C., native also set an Alouettes franchise record on the same play, hauling in his 113th reception of the season to surpass the previous mark of 112, shared by Ben Cahoon (2003) and Jamel Richardson (2011).

Philpot’s ninth reception of the game in the final minute of the third quarter, meanwhile, propelled him past former Ottawa Redblack Brad Sinopoli for the most receptions by a Canadian in a single season. Sinopoli had the previous record of 116, a mark he established in 2018.

Philpot finished the game with 11 catches, good for a season-high 207 yards.

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Alouettes quarterback Davis Alexander threw for 440 yards and a touchdown in his first career win against the Blue Bombers.

The 27-year-old American finished just one yard short of his all-time, single-game record of 441 yards, achieved against the Argonauts earlier this season.

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Short-yardage quarterback Caleb Evans scored a pair of touchdowns on one-yard rushes, while running back Stevie Scott III also added a rushing touchdown for the Alouettes.

Blue Bombers pivot Dru Brown, starting in place of injured starter Zach Collaros, completed 11 of 16 passes, 161 yards and a touchdown in the loss. Brown is winless in three career meetings against Montreal.

Winnipeg (7-8) dropped their second straight game and currently sit in last place in the crowded West Division standings.

Alexander and the Alouettes offence were quick to make a statement on their opening drive of the game following a quick two-and-out by the Blue Bombers.

Montreal recorded three consecutive first downs, including one courtesy of a spectacular 52-yard Alexander pass to Philpot.

Alexander found Rohan Jones in the end zone on the following play for the tight end’s first career CFL touchdown.

Brown refused to be outdone, finding wide receiver Ontaria Wilson for a 52-yard touchdown pass on the following drive that tied the score.

Wilson was making his return to the Blue Bombers lineup after missing the past two games with a hand injury.

The Alouettes immediately regained the lead on a 10-play drive that featured 31 receiving yards from Charleston Rambo and 18 rushing yards from Scott, including a five-yard touchdown run that marked the running back’s first score of the season.

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The Blue Bombers cut the deficit to four on the final play of the first quarter by way of a 43-yard Sergio Castillo field goal.

Montreal accounted for all the offence the rest of the way.

The home team opened the second quarter with a 32-yard Jose Maltos Diaz field goal and closed the quarter with a one-yard touchdown run by Evans.

Evans found the end zone on a one-yard run again in the third quarter.

Maltos Diaz added a pair of field goals in the fourth quarter to round out the scoring.

Montreal improved to a perfect 8-0 at Percival Molson Stadium. They also snapped a four-game, regular-season losing streak against Winnipeg, a stretch that dated back to October 2024.

UP NEXT

Winnipeg: Host the Calgary Stampeders on Oct. 10.

Montreal: Host the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Oct. 12.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 3, 2026.