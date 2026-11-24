Send this page to someone via email

TORONTO – The Toronto Raptors will be without forward Kawhi Leonard for at least another week as he deals with swelling in his left knee, the NBA club said Tuesday.

The Raptors say Leonard has been making progress and has begun individual on-court workouts following treatment to address the swelling. The team said it would provide another update in a week.

The Raptors have two more games before their game against the Rockets in Houston next Tuesday. He will have missed 18 games this season at that point.

Story continues below advertisement

Leonard, who has a history of knee injuries, hasn’t played since being ruled out just before tipoff of Toronto’s third game of the season, Oct. 25 against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Get daily National news Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories. Sign up for daily National newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

A timetable for Leonard’s return was not provided at the time. The Raptors have issued updates on the last five Tuesdays saying the swelling is being addressed and to expect an update in a week.

The Raptors acquired the 35-year-old Leonard in an off-season trade with the Los Angeles Clippers that was delayed while the NBA investigated Leonard and the Clippers’ leadership for salary cap circumvention.

Once the trade was complete, Leonard signed a two-year US$115 million extension that would run through the 2028-29 season if he picks up his second-year player option.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 24, 2026.