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TORONTO – Jamal Shead was at a loss to explain another disappointing showing by the Toronto Raptors.

Another poor third quarter cost the Raptors a 116-111 setback to the lowly Milwaukee Bucks on Monday. It was just the second win of Milwaukee’s season and the Bucks snapped a 13-game losing skid.

“I don’t think there’s a common theme,” said Shead when asked about what similarities there were between this loss and other recent defeats. “I think we started off the season winning games like this by 20 or more.

“We have it in us, and I can’t give you an answer for tonight, but we just have to be better.”

Toronto (6-11) has a 2-8 record in its last 10 games, including a six-game skid. The Raptors have led in the fourth quarter in five straight games but only won once.

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Milwaukee outscored the Raptors 36-27 in the third on Monday, thanks in large part to Tyler Herro scoring 15 of his 32 points in the quarter.

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Toronto had similar collapses in a 128-109 loss to the Denver Nuggets on Nov. 4 and a 112-108 overtime loss to the New York Knicks on Nov. 15, and a 98-93 defeat to the Boston Celtics on Nov. 11.

“We want to win games,” said Shead, who had 11 points and six assists off the bench. “This isn’t a good showing, and I think the pressure’s been on since the season started, so I think we’ve just got to find a way to win games.

“We keep saying the same thing over and over. We have to be better.”

Shead also gave credit to the Bucks (2-16), as did head coach Darko Rajakovic.

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“They’re a really good team. I think they’re a good team,” said Rajakovic. “Tyler Herro just scored 50 points the other night (in a 132-129 loss to the 76ers on Saturday.) They lost on the last possession against Philly.

“They play, they’re an NBA team and they have talent on their team as well.”

Ja’Kobe Walter said that Milwaukee’s record shouldn’t affect how the Raptors prepare.

“It’s no secret what their record is, so of course it’s something we know,” said Walter, who had 15 points and six rebounds. “But at the end of the day, we’ve got to approach every game with the same mentality because it’s the NBA.

“Everybody’s here for a reason.”

The Raptors had 14 more field-goal attempts than Milwaukee but only went 41 for 95 (43.2 per cent) from range. Free throws continued to be an issue, with the hosts going 15 for 22 (68.2 per cent) from the line.

“They were hitting shots. We were missing a lot of shots today,” said Walter. “Like I said, we’re in the NBA, so any team can beat any team at any point.

“But this is definitely a game that we didn’t want to lose.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 24, 2026.