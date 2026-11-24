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OTTAWA – Linus Ullmark is off to an impressive start this season, but the Ottawa Senators goaltender often remains his harshest critic.

The Senators (16-6-3) are 12-1-0 with Ullmark in net. He’s allowed just 18 goals and leads the league with a 1.44 goals-against-average.

In comparison his counterparts Samuel Ersson and Jonas Johansson, who was recalled when Ullmark was injured, have allowed a combined 47 goals.

And while the numbers don’t lie, Ullmark admits he isn’t always happy with his play.

“It’s all right,” he said. “I’m not perfect. Still things to clean up.”

Monday night the 33-year-old stopped 35 of 36 shots in a 2-1 victory over the Calgary Flames, but shared he wasn’t happy with his performance after the opening period.

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“I was talking to Sam (Ersson) after the first period that I felt awful,” admitted Ullmark. “I felt like things weren’t really clicking.

“There’s a lot of thoughts, unnecessary things that I’m going through, but the best part was that I did talk. That I wasn’t keeping it inside and, you know, I let the steam out so to say, and let myself be a bit vulnerable and open together with him.”

Ullmark felt he put himself in position to make a lot of stops, but there were also a few times where he felt pretty lucky.

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“You don’t want to rely on luck.”

Being able to share what he’s going through with his goalie partner is important to Ullmark.

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“I’m thankful that I did that,” he admitted. “I wouldn’t have done that before, you know. I worked with the people that I work with, so that even though everything might look perfect, it might not be.”

Last season Ullmark took a leave of absence to deal with his mental health struggles and since then has been open about some of the challenges he faces.

Opposing teams aren’t seeing many deficiencies in Ullmark’s game at the moment.

The Flames generated some good chances, but only Matt Coronato was able to beat Ullmark with a power-play goal.

“He made some unbelievable saves,” said Calgary’s Joel Farabee. “So, sometimes you’ve got to tip your cap. He played really well, but we got our looks.”

Ullmark was equally impressed by his Calgary counterpart. He can easily appreciate someone else doing a good job at his own end of the rink.

Devin Cooley faced 31 shots and without him the score would have been much more lopsided.

“I love his game,” Ullmark said of Cooley. “I love everything that he brings to the table. Efficiency, personality, mentality and even his game. There’s a lot of good things.”

Ullmark added that he looks forward to seeing Cooley’s progression over the next few years.

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With a four-game road trip that includes stops in Florida — where the team will face former captain Brady Tkachuk for the second time — Tampa, Carolina and Nashville the team will need Ullmark to be at his best.

“He’s a wall back there for us,” said teammate Michael Amadio. “He’s been playing some really good hockey, and it’s good to see him doing that.”

From the outside everything looks like it’s going great for Ullmark, but he admits he’s just taking each day one at a time.

“I’ve said it before that every single day I’m putting a foot in front of the other, trying to be the best person for myself,” he said. “And it doesn’t mean that I’m going to be great at it or I’m going to have a great day.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 23, 2026.