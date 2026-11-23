VANCOUVER – The B.C. Lions say head coach Buck Pierce has signed a contract extension through the 2029 CFL season.
Pierce guided B.C. to a 10-8 record in the West Division standings this past season.
The Lions defeated the Saskatchewan Roughriders in the division semifinal before falling to the Grey Cup champion Edmonton Elks in the West final.
Pierce was a finalist for CFL coach of the year this past season.
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The former Lions quarterback has a regular-season record of 21-17 since he was named head coach in December 2024.
Pierce previously spent 10 seasons on the Winnipeg Blue Bombers’ coaching staff.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 23, 2026.
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