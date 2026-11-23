Send this page to someone via email

Dylan Larkin will make his Montreal Canadiens debut Monday night.

The Canadiens host the Los Angeles Kings a day after acquiring the disgruntled 30-year-old centre from the Detroit Red Wings.

Montreal sent Detroit a package that includes forward Kirby Dach, goalie Sam Montembeault and blue-chip prospect Michael Hage.

Get breaking National news Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The Red Wings also received top-10 protected first-round draft picks in 2027 and 2029, a second-round pick in 2027 and a fourth-round pick in 2028.

Along with Larkin, who requested a trade out of Detroit in the off-season, the Canadiens acquired the Red Wings’ second-round pick in 2028 and their third-round pick in 2027. Montreal traded the 2028 second-round pick to the Anaheim Ducks for Detroit’s 2027 second-rounder.

The move fills a long-sought need at second-line centre for the Canadiens (14-6-4), who have gradually built toward becoming a Stanley Cup contender since embarking on a rebuild in 2022.