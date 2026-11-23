Dylan Larkin will make his Montreal Canadiens debut Monday night.
The Canadiens host the Los Angeles Kings a day after acquiring the disgruntled 30-year-old centre from the Detroit Red Wings.
Montreal sent Detroit a package that includes forward Kirby Dach, goalie Sam Montembeault and blue-chip prospect Michael Hage.
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The Red Wings also received top-10 protected first-round draft picks in 2027 and 2029, a second-round pick in 2027 and a fourth-round pick in 2028.
Along with Larkin, who requested a trade out of Detroit in the off-season, the Canadiens acquired the Red Wings’ second-round pick in 2028 and their third-round pick in 2027. Montreal traded the 2028 second-round pick to the Anaheim Ducks for Detroit’s 2027 second-rounder.
The move fills a long-sought need at second-line centre for the Canadiens (14-6-4), who have gradually built toward becoming a Stanley Cup contender since embarking on a rebuild in 2022.
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