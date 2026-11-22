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NEW YORK – Chicago Blackhawks defenceman Wyatt Kaiser has been suspended for three games for an illegal check to the head of Calgary Flames forward Martin Pospisil, the NHL’s Department of Player Safety announced on Sunday.

The suspension will be without pay. Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement and, based on his average annual salary, Kaiser will forfeit US$26,288.67.

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The incident took place at 17:28 of the second period while Chicago held a 3-2 lead in its 4-3 overtime win on Saturday night.

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Pospisil was trying to skate with the puck out of the Flames’ zone and get around with a toe-drag move.

But Kaiser came in and put his shoulder into Pospisil’s head while the forward wasn’t looking up and Pospisil hit the ice.

Kaiser was assessed a match penalty.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 22, 2026.