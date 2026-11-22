After a huge win over the Stanley Cup champions Thursday night, the challenge on Saturday was to keep the same intensity against the Philadelphia Flyers. It was a classic trap game, and that’s how it went.

The Flyers scored with 30 seconds remaining to win it 4-3 on a Jacob Fowler miscue.

Wilde Horses

For two periods, it appeared that the only positive of the entire night was the play of David Reinbacher. He’s had one-game visits before, but this one looked different. Reinbacher looked much more comfortable in his decisions, and his physicality.

Reinbacher was head-manning the puck well. His first pass was strong. He went into the corners with courage and conviction. The statistics agreed with the eye-test as Reinbacher had strong numbers. The Expected Goals for Reinbacher was 76.4 per cent. It was the best second number on the entire team.

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Most of his ice time was spent with his partner Arber Xhekaj. Their pairing was the best on the club as well with a 78 per cent Expected Goals share. This is an extremely encouraging development, and for two periods it seemed like the only encouraging aspect of the entire night.

It was dismal at the Bell Centre. The building was dead and the trap-game seemed written in stone. That is until the power play actually scored a goal. It was the second unit that counted as Zachary Bolduc ripped a shot upstairs. The Canadiens had some life.

Just over a minute later, the Canadiens tied it up, and the building was roaring. Owen Beck was flying down the right side. Staying in stride, he ripped a shot into the far-side top-corner for his second goal of the season. Beck is showing moments of excellence early in his NHL career.

There will be a day in the not-too-distant future that Phillip Danault’s career will come to an end. They have the player in waiting with Danault’s skill-set ready to play the same type of role in Montreal in Beck.

Beck was the MVP of the Memorial Cup when the Saginaw Spirit captured the title. He’s a complete hockey player. Beck won’t be a big goal scorer, but he will be defensively strong, and will put in a ton of shifts where he doesn’t hurt the club against great players.

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Wilde Goats

It continues to not be what Noah Dobson expected of himself. Dobson is a veteran with all the intelligence needed to dominate on any given night, but it’s a struggle for him so far this season.

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He had a particularly off night responsible for the first two goals against. On the second, it was a two-on-one rush that started with Dobson so low that he wasn’t available as an option on offence, and he wasn’t even close to available on defense.

When a defender goes in on a rush, and forwards begin to cover for him, it’s because the defenseman already has an impact on the play. He has the puck, or he is leading a rush, or he will be the first forward on a forecheck. A defender doesn’t just mosey down low in hope that he may get involved somehow. It’s a natural continuation of an offensive process.

Dobson also hasn’t shown the necessary compete at times. There has to be a physical commitment. It’s a job that requires 100 per cent of the time battling hard and ferociously. There is no success with a half-hearted stick on another stick, or a light shove or two.

It was a horrific night statistically for Jacob Fowler. It felt like he could do no wrong in establishing the second-best Goals Saved Above Expected in the NHL. However, it tumbled rather dramatically in this one where anything the Flyers did found the net.

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Philadelphia scored on three of their first four shots, and on the first two there was zero that Fowler could have done. On the third goal, he didn’t pick up a long shot which, perhaps, some blame can be attached. The backbreaker he simply didn’t catch a puck that he should have caught, and the Flyers scored on the rebound.

In the end, it was a negative 1.7 GSAE for Fowler. Not every night it goes right. Sometimes, the gods have other ideas.

The Canadiens have to figure out a major issue that has plagued them for a long time. The best building in the league, the most exciting, is the Bell Centre. It should be an inspiration to hear the more than 21000 cheering their heroes on passionately.

However, it seems to paralyze them. The Canadiens have played 12 times at home and 12 times on the road. Historically, the home team wins 57 per cent of the games and the road team 43 per cent. Montreal doesn’t resemble this history in the slightest.

The Canadiens have nine wins in 12 on the road yet have only five in 12 at home.

Everyone has a theory, and none make a lot of sense, but this home issue isn’t a small sample. This is a large sample going back many seasons. The best explanation might be that the road team that comes to town views it as a special night feeling the energy that they don’t feel many nights around a sometimes-dead NHL.

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Every single time in 42 games that a road team comes into the Bell Centre they feel more energy than they do when they look around another building and see 7000 seats filled and 8000 seats empty. They feel the history of the Canadiens. They absorb the mecca of hockey, and they are much more motivated.

Compound that with the desire Montreal has to entertain their fans, so they take more chances trying to provide excitement, and you have the best explanation probably.

The problem is that’s not changing. The fans will always be excited, the road team will always be more motivated, and the Canadiens will always want to entertain. It’s better to hope those reasons are poppycock, and they very well could be.

Someone needs to figure it out, because five wins in 12 games at home is unacceptable for a top-tier team.

Wilde Cards

It was as bizarre a scene that you will ever see in college hockey. Fighting is not allowed in the NCAA, but Michigan and Michigan State didn’t just have an isolated fight; they had a line brawl.

It all started with a hit from behind that looked exactly like the hit Shayne Gostisbehere levelled on Lane Hutson. However, unlike the Canadiens calm response, the Wolverines went ballistic.

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There were three original fights. Players from the Spartans penalty box then rushed out. Players jumped on the ice from the players bench for Michigan. It looked like junior hockey from the 1990s.

One of the players in the original mêlée was Michael Hage. He was kicked out of the contest. That automatically triggered a second game suspension for Saturday night. However, the Big Ten conference reviewed Hage’s part, and rescinded the suspension. He was allowed to play on Saturday night.

The Wolverines were shut out on a forgettable night against Michigan State. He has 14 points in 26 games dropping below the magic two points-per-game mark.

The players who left the penalty box and players bench to make it look like 1990 in Swift Current, Saskatchewan received one and two game suspensions. NCAA experts were surprised the suspensions weren’t in the four-game range.

The player who was hit from behind, Nick Moldenhauer, is suspected to have suffered a long-term injury on the Sean Barnhill hit. The serious injury has set the narrative that it was an extremely dangerous and classless hit, yet it was the same hit that Hutson took in Carolina Thursday.

Most seem fine with the Hutson hit because he stayed to get his revenge on the scoreboard. The assessment must remain the same whether the player stays in the game or is gone for the season: It’s dirty. It’s classless. It’s got to go.

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Brian Wilde, a Montreal-based sportswriter, brings you Call of the Wilde on globalnews.ca after each Canadiens game.