Global News

The Canadian Forces ombudsman is taking the military to task for its treatment of ill and injured cadets, saying little has changed since a deadly grenade explosion at a cadet camp in 1974.
On Feb. 21, McDonald's Canada will start serving breakfast beyond its usual cut-off time of 11 a.m. at 1,100 of its 1,450 restaurants.
The federal government's new ambassador to China says Canada can cultivate strong ties there without jeopardizing its relationship with the U.S.
And it's not Donald Trump's fault, either.
A seven-year-old girl who made headlines for her depiction of the siege of Aleppo on Twitter has issued an open letter asking Donald Trump to "save the children and people of Syria."
"I regret and reject the decision of the U.S. to build the wall."
A day after a video was posted online in which a Toronto police officer tells a bystander filming a police arrest that the "(suspect) is going to spit in your face, you're going to get AIDS," the police service issued an apology on Twitter.
Experts warn that the Dow is fundamentally flawed as a market index and that while the 20,000 mark is a welcome psychological boost, it's hardly a harbinger of sustainable market prosperity.
Employees from government agencies have established a network "rogue" Twitter feeds in defiance of what they see as attempts by Donald Trump to muzzle climate change research and other science.
Nickelback has returned to the studio to work on a new album.
A man whose parents vanished in 2010 took the federal government to task Wednesday for failing to strip the Criminal Code of unconstitutional "zombie laws" like the one that turned Travis Vader's conviction from murder to manslaughter.
Mexico's president is "considering" cancelling next week's visit to Washington following Donald Trump's order to begin construction of a wall between the countries.
TransCanada will be talking with shippers to determine if they still support the Keystone XL pipeline project after it was given a new lease on life by Donald Trump.
Asked specifically about the simulated drowning technique known as waterboarding, Trump cited the extremist group's atrocities against Christians and others and said: "We have to fight fire with fire."
President Donald Trump called for "immediate construction" of a border wall between Mexico and U.S. Wednesday. Here's a look at what is already there.
Trump is expected to sign executive orders blocking visas to anyone from Syria, Iraq, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen, all Muslim-majority nations.
Researchers tested several areas of the body and found the most bacteria buildup to be above the belt buckle.
"They are not overly preoccupied with Canada."
Nine people were pulled out alive in the first days of the rescue.
A follow-up to Monday's child abduction that started in New Westminster.
The death of legendary American actress Mary Tyler Moore has spawned tributes from TV and entertainment figures spanning generations,
Facebook is looking to root out the kind of fake news stories that critics contend helped Donald Trump become president.
Raul Castro said Cuba hoped to continue to normalize relations with the United States, but made clear the Trump administration should not expect concessions affecting the country's sovereignty.
Watch the full broadcast of Global National with Dawna Friesen.
"Canada will benefit from a better U.S. economic environment."
The way Canadians cast their ballots in the next federal election is still up in the air as the Liberal government weighs the pros and cons of keeping – or abandoning – a major campaign promise.
A former University of Guelph student has launched a petition asking the school for changes to its mental health services after four students took their own lives.
