Vancouver Island residents question new supportive housing location

Neighbours of a proposed housing and shelter project say they are angry and disappointed by what they feel is a lack of transparency surrounding the development.

Residents on Braidwood Road in Courtenay on Vancouver Island say the city and BC Housing have pushed through a plan for the property without consulting with those who could be affected, adding they are being kept in the dark about any safety issues.

“We’re putting them on notice that the neighbourhood is watching. We want answers to questions and an understanding of the process because they know the process, we don’t,” Scott Larsen, a spokesperson for 925 Braidwood Neighbours told Global News.

“It is incumbent on them as elected officials and people who work in the government to inform the people that they represent.”

The project will include 60 units of supportive housing and a shelter with approximately 40 beds.

“We have been working with business groups in Courtenay, with the city council on the existing shelter that was there,” B.C.’s Housing Minister Ravi Kahlon said on Wednesday.

“There was challenges. It wasn’t a purpose-built, it was built for supporting vulnerable people and the community made it clear that we need to find another location now.”

Kahlon said housing needs to be available for people and the local council supported the project.

“We know local businesses said this was a good location and that’s why we’re moving in this direction,” he added.