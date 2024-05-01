Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Vancouver Island residents question new supportive housing location

By Amy Judd & Kylie Stanton Global News
Posted May 1, 2024 10:12 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Neighbours of proposed Courtenay supportive housing, shelter say they are not being consulted'
Neighbours of proposed Courtenay supportive housing, shelter say they are not being consulted
The development at 925 Braidwood Road in Courtenay would include 60 residential units and a shelter with about 40 beds. People in the community say there has been no conversation and they have questions about safety. Kylie Stanton reports.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Neighbours of a proposed housing and shelter project say they are angry and disappointed by what they feel is a lack of transparency surrounding the development.

Residents on Braidwood Road in Courtenay on Vancouver Island say the city and BC Housing have pushed through a plan for the property without consulting with those who could be affected, adding they are being kept in the dark about any safety issues.

“We’re putting them on notice that the neighbourhood is watching. We want answers to questions and an understanding of the process because they know the process, we don’t,” Scott Larsen, a spokesperson for 925 Braidwood Neighbours told Global News.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

“It is incumbent on them as elected officials and people who work in the government to inform the people that they represent.”

The project will include 60 units of supportive housing and a shelter with approximately 40 beds.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Supportive housing announcement gets push back from some Nanaimo residents'
Supportive housing announcement gets push back from some Nanaimo residents
Trending Now

“We have been working with business groups in Courtenay, with the city council on the existing shelter that was there,” B.C.’s Housing Minister Ravi Kahlon said on Wednesday.

“There was challenges. It wasn’t a purpose-built, it was built for supporting vulnerable people and the community made it clear that we need to find another location now.”

Kahlon said housing needs to be available for people and the local council supported the project.

“We know local businesses said this was a good location and that’s why we’re moving in this direction,” he added.

More on Politics
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices